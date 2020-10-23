Whitehall
Police Department
October 20
• A resident of the 1200 block of Colby St reported that she was receiving harassing phone calls and texts from her ex-boyfriend. The caller reported the calls started after she posted on Facebook that the ex-boyfriend had gotten her pregnant and then left her. According to the woman, the man then threatened to call CPS. After telling the woman that such a call is not a criminal threat an attempt was made to call the man but he did not answer.
October 19
• A traffic stop for a headlight out led to the arrest of the driver for an outstanding warrant. An officer on patrol at 10:11 p.m. stopped the car in the 1200 block of Colby St and during a computer check on the 21-year-old driver it was found that he was wanted for possession of LSD. The officer also noted the odor of marijuana in the vehicle but the Whitehall resident was not under the influence. The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Muskegon County jail on the warrant.
October 17
• A house that was damaged in a fire earlier in the week was burglarized in the 900 block of Livingston St. Police were called at 6:48 p.m. when the incident was discovered when the owner returned to inspect the site. The victim reported that the valuables had already been removed and nothing else was noted as missing or damaged. Anyone with information though is asked to call Whitehall Police.
• A bicycle was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Colby St. The caller reported that the bike was taken when her son and friends had left for a walk around town. When they returned at about 6:25 p.m. the bike was gone. There are no suspects but police are looking to recover the newer green Mongoose trail bike. Please call Whitehall Police if you have information about this case.
• A Muskegon woman was arrested as part of a 12:25 a.m. traffic stop for erratic driving. An officer on patrol observed the vehicle weaving and driving in the middle of the two west bound lanes on Colby St. The stop was made in a parking lot in Montague and the officer noted signs of intoxication while speaking to the driver. The driver admitted to drinking and a computer check showed she was wanted by Mecosta County on an assault warrant and had a prior arrest for OWI. After having the 29-year-old perform sobriety tests the officer arrested the driver for OWI. A breath test was given and was more than twice the legal limit. The suspect was lodged at the Muskegon County jail and charged with OWI 2nd Offense.
October 16
• A driver stopped for crossing the centerline on S Lake St was later arrested for OWI. At about 11:44 p.m. an officer on patrol observed the vehicle ahead of him driving erratically and made the stop. The woman admitted to drinking “a little bit” and the officer noted other signs of intoxication. The 45-year-old Laketon Township resident performed sobriety tests that then led to the arrest. The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County jail were a breath test showed a BAC of .12% and she was lodged for the night.
• A man was cited and a woman arrested during a traffic stop in the 200 block of S Livingston St. An officer on patrol made the stop for an expired plate as the two arrived at their residence. During the 9:45 p.m. stop it was learned that the 51-year-old driver had a suspended license and the 28-year-old woman had a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. After the woman was taken into custody her property was searched and a glass pipe and methamphetamine found in her backpack. The man was released after being cited and the woman was lodged on the warrant and on additional drug possession charges.
• Police responded to the 500 block of Division St on a report of a possible break-in. The caller told the officer responding to the 4:00 p.m. incident that she had seen 3 juveniles leaving a house that was known to be vacant. When she asked them what they were doing they ran off. The officer found that the house was unsecured but that there were no items of value and no other apparent criminal activity. The officer was also unable to locate the suspects.
• At 12:29 a.m. Whitehall Police responded to a civil dispute in the 900 block of Division St. The caller reported that an unwanted, ex-boyfriend was at the residence. The man wanted to discuss the relationship and when the woman would not, he took a backpack he had once given her as a gift. The backpack was returned and the man left without further incident.