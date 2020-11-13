Whitehall
Police Dept.
November 12
• Whitehall Police were called to check the well being of a man that was reported to be outside wearing only shorts and a t-shirt. When officers arrived at the 12:27 a.m. call they found the man, who then ran from them and threw a small handful of pine needles at the officers. The officers followed the man into a residence in the 1300 block of Division St. where he told the officers to shoot him. Officers spoke with the man and eventually got him to agree to go to the hospital for evaluation. The 19-year-old was transported by ProMed to the hospital and no further action was taken.
November 9
• At 11:23 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a report of a crash in the 900 block of Colby St. The caller was traveling east on Colby and ran over a temporary speed limit sign that had been blown into the roadway by high winds. After inspection of the scene, no significant damage was discovered and no further action was taken.
• A resident of the 200 block of N. Livingston St. called police after a stranger was knocking at her door. The call came in at 9:40 p.m. and the elderly woman told police that she didn’t answer the door because of the time and not knowing the person. A short time later, a man approached officers and apologized for knocking on the wrong door. That man was looking for a friend’s home on S. Livingston St. The caller was notified and no further action was taken.
• Police were called to the 1200 block of Colby St. on a report of a possible man with a gun/shots fired. When officers arrived at the 9:20 p.m. call. they located a man and saw him with a small rifle which turned out to be an air rifle. The man admitted to trying to shoot an opossum that had been eating the flower bulbs in his small garden. The man was warned about discharging a weapon in town. No further action was taken.
• Whitehall Police were called to assist in mediating a dispute between students at the high school. According to the police report, one of the students called a second student a name during class. After school was out, the second student posted a short video that offended the first student, then the first student contacted the school to complain. The school resource officer assisted and pointed out to both that their behavior was inappropriate, but no further action was taken.
November 7
• Whitehall Police responded with White Lake Fire to a report of a dumpster fire in the 1200 block of Colby St. When the officer arrived at the 11:04 p.m. call there was no active fire but there was evidence of some burned material in the dumpster. A witness who called said that the suspect had left the area but could not provide a description of the person, vehicle or direction of travel. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Whitehall Police.
• An officer on patrol discovered someone had vandalized a “little library” in the 400 block of Division St. At 10:57 p.m. the officer discovered books strewn about the street and yard. The officer collected the books and returned them to the library box and checked the area for suspects, but none were located. The case investigation remains open.
• At 3:47 p.m. officers were called to a burning complaint in the 500 block of Hanson St. When the officer arrived, he discovered that the property owner was burning leaves. While talking with the homeowner, the officer learned they were new to the area and informed them about the fire restrictions and the leaf pickup practices. No further action was taken.
• A business in the 600 block of Colby St. reported that they had received a counterfeit $100 bill. The business said that the counterfeit bill had been used to pay for services and knew the customer’s name. The customer was contacted after the 11:25 a.m. call and they claimed the bill had been found at work but made immediate arrangements for paying the debt. The report noted that the serial number was the same a from a rash of counterfeit bills about two years ago. No further action was taken.
November 6
• A Montague resident reported that while looking for a lost wallet, his skateboard was stolen. At 6:41 p.m. the victim notified police that an hour earlier he was in Lions’ Park and had set his skateboard down by the trail. When he returned from his search, the skateboard was missing. There are no known suspects in the case but anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehall Police.
November 5
• An officer on patrol made at traffic stop in the 900 block of Mears Ave. for a plate violation. During the 7:00 p.m. stop, the officer questioned the 20-year-old about using marijuana and he admitted to using the night before and that there was marijuana in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, unopened alcohol was also found along with about 14 grams of marijuana. After performing sobriety tests, the Whitehall man was cited for MIP of alcohol and marijuana and released.