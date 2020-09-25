Whitehall Police Department
September 23
• An argument between two people fishing at Covell Park led to the discovery of illegal tackle and the arrest of one of the persons involved. The dispute began at 6:29 p.m. when a 17-year-old Blue Lake Township man began casting close to some young children that were there with their 32-year-old father and he asked the first man to move away. The two exchanged unpleasantries and police were called by others. When officers arrived, the younger man was found to have overweight fishing rigs and the older man was found to be wanted by Oceana County. The Blue Lake man was warned and the Rothbury man was arrested on a charge of felony assault and turned over to Oceana County deputies.
A left turn resulted in a crash at the intersection of Colby St and Hall St. at 2:20 p.m. A 78-year-old Blue Lake Township man was west bound and waiting to turn left from Colby but facing another vehicle also waiting to turn left. The east bound vehicle signaled the man to go but he did not see another east bound vehicle in the curb lane. The east bound vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Montague man struck the first vehicle in the rear fender. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.
September 22
• Tangled fishing lines and a disputed fish led to punches and cut fishing lines at 8:16 p.m. A 47-year-old Whitehall Township man was fishing from the bridge in Covell Park when he hooked a fish and announced “Fish on!” As other fishers brought in their lines a 17-year-old Blue Lake Township man casted his line from the riverbank across the first man’s line. The older man’s line eventually went slack and the younger landed the fish according to witnesses. The first man confronted the younger and when it escalated, he pushed a companion of the 17-year-old into the water. A second companion of the younger man then punched the first man in the head from behind. The older man then cut the younger man’s fishing line. A foul-caught salmon was found near where the Blue Lake man had been fishing but he denied that it was his fish. After all the commotion, none of the parties wanted to press charges. The salmon was confiscated and no further action was taken.
• As officers were finishing an investigation of an illegal catch in Covell Park they observed another fisherman attempting to land a salmon. When the fish was landed it had been snagged but was quite large and the officers took a photo of the man with the fish before he released it. As the officers returned to their car at about 12:48 a.m. they observed 4 salmon in the bed of a pickup truck. The fish were in plain view and officers could see that they were foul-caught. The officers contacted the truck owner who denied that they were his fish and the waders and phone with the fish were not his either. Those items were confiscated and the owner of the phone was later identified but he too denied possession of the fish or waders.
September 21
•Officer went on foot patrol at 11:45 p.m. which led to the confiscation of a foul-caught salmon. The officers were in Covell Park when a man was attempting to land a fish that he had caught. When landed, the officers could see the fish was snagged. When questioned the man said that he had caught one already but said it was a legal catch. The officers inspected the fish to find that it was not a legal catch. The man and his two companions were warned and were made to pick up the trash in the area before they left. No further action was taken.
A Muskegon man reported that his vehicle was damaged in a sideswipe crash on Colby St near Franklin St. Police were called at 5:19 p.m. by the 67-year-old who was west bound in the inside lane when an east bound vehicle came very close to the centerline and its mirror struck the side of his truck. The other driver continued and did not stop. There was only minor damage and the second driver did not contact police.
September 20
At 5:40 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a crash that occurred at the intersection of Zellar Rd and White Lake Drive. An 84-year-old Blue Lake Township woman was east bound on White Lake Dr and stopped for the sign but could not see the vehicle that was south bound on Zellar Rd. That vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old Fruitland Township man and he was struck the first vehicle on the driver’s side. No one was injured and no citations were issued.
Whitehall Police were dispatched to assist MCSO in locating a person wanted on a felony drug warrant. The WHPD officer arrived first on scene at 2:57 p.m. and spotted the suspect in a parking lot of the 3000 block of Colby St. When contacted the suspect originally gave a false name but was identified by a tattoo of his name on his forearm. He was then taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Muskegon County jail on the WEMET warrant.
September 18
• After being stopped for erratic driving, a Fruitland Township woman was arrested for a felony drunk driving charge. An officer on patrol at 10:18 p.m. observed a vehicle traveling south on Mears Av cross the centerline multiple times and stopped the vehicle in the 1600 block. During contact with the driver the officer noted signs of intoxication and the 65-year-old admitted to drinking. After her performance on sobriety tests the driver was taken into custody and to the Muskegon County jail. A blood sample was taken and sent the Michigan State Police crime lab for analysis. Because the suspect had two prior convictions the charge became a felony, 3rd Offense OWI.
• An officer on patrol at 11:31 p.m. observed a group of four teens and noted that one of the group appeared to have great difficulty walking. The officers stopped them and questioned them about their activity when one spoke up and said that they were the “most sober”. All admitted to having been drinking at an out-of-town party and some admitted to drug use. The group, aged 16 to 19, submitted to PBT testing and all were cited for MIP. Parents were contacted and the teens were released to their parents.