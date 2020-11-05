Whitehall
Police Department
November 4
• Whitehall Police were called to the 900 block of Colby St. on a disturbance. The employees of a business there reported that a customer from earlier in the evening was outside banging on the windows as they were trying to close. When officers arrived at the 10:03 p.m. call, the subject had left, but was found in the 1000 block of Colby St. where he has been living. The report noted that the man was intoxicated but agreed to go in his room and not cause further trouble.
November 3
• At 10:07 p.m. Whitehall Police received a driving complaint of a large truck driving recklessly. The officer located a suspect vehicle in the 1100 block of Johnson St. and as it left, followed it and noted that it was speeding and had no plate. During a traffic stop, the 17-year-old driver denied driving recklessly but did say the truck was new to him and he wanted to show it off to friends. The driver was released after it was confirmed the truck had proper insurance.
November 2
• A traffic stop for speeding in the 900 block of Benston Rd. led to the arrest of the driver for OWI. The stop was made at 7:13 p.m. and the officer noted the odor of intoxicants while speaking with the driver and observed an open can of alcohol on the floor in the back seat which was half full. The officer had the 52-year-old driver perform sobriety tests and arrested the Blue Lake Township man as a result. The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County jail and was given a breath test there that showed a BAC of .08%. The man was additionally cited for speeding and the open alcohol as he was lodged for the evening.
• At 3:00 a.m. Whitehall Police responded to a medical emergency in the 1000 block of Colby St. where a woman had overdosed on illicit drugs. As officers arrived a Michigan State Police officer also arrived to assist and provided Narcan to the 27-year-old. The patient began to regain consciousness and was later transported to Mercy Hospital by Pro Med Ambulance.
• Whitehall Police responded to the 1200 block of Colby St. at 1:31 a.m. The caller reported that unknown persons had stolen her identity, taken money from her bank account, placed cameras in her room and bugged her cell phone. Prior to that call, the woman had called the White Lake Fire Department for reports of smoke in her room. No smoke was located. The officer spoke with the woman and offered that she could speak with a counselor, but she declined. No further action was taken.
November 1
• The Muskegon County Prosecutor is reviewing a case for charges of driving on a suspended license and drug possession for a resident of the 1000 block of Colby St. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle at 11:23 p.m. without a plate, driving on Colby St., and made a traffic stop as the vehicle arrived at the address. While speaking with the 28-year-old driver, he admitted to having a suspended license and a records check confirmed that he also had a prior conviction for DWLS. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, the officer found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected heroin. The driver also admitted that the items belonged to him. The suspect was released pending the issuance of a warrant.
October 29
• At 11:53 p.m. Whitehall Police were dispatched to a report of neighbor troubles in the 1200 block of Colby St. The caller told the responding officer that another resident in the building had tried to start a fight with his 38-year-old son. When officers attempted to learn what had happened, the son would not respond. The caller described the suspect and where he lived so the officer made contact with that man, who also refused to speak with the officer. No further action was taken.