Whitehall
Police Department
September 9
• At 6:53 p.m. officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Colby St. The caller reported hearing yelling, slamming doors and banging on the walls. Officers checking the area located a man who said that he was “fighting” with his dog and was now going for a walk to “cool down”. The man also admitted to drinking all day. Officers were denied entrance to the apartment to check and no further action was taken.
September 8
• There were no injuries in a rear-end crash that occurred in the 1100 block of Colby St. The crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. when a westbound vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Whitehall woman was stopped and waiting to turn left. A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Laketon Township woman was also westbound and engaged in a hands-free video phone conversation. She was unable to stop on the rain covered roadway and struck the first vehicle. There were no citations issued.
• Whitehall Police are investigating a report of a sex assault that occurred in the 500 block of Division St. The victim reported that the incident occurred the day before and that the suspect touched her inappropriately after she had been drinking. The investigation report is being sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for review.
September 5
• A Whitehall man was arrested for OWI after being stopped for littering in the 1800 block of Mears Av. An officer on patrol observed the violation at about 10:35 p.m. and made a stop and while speaking with the driver noted the odor of intoxicants. The 23-year-old was arrested after sobriety tests and taken to the Muskegon County jail for a breath test. That test showed a BAC of .12% and the suspect was lodged at the jail.
• A 42-year-old was cited for an open container (alcohol) in the 100 block of W Colby St. An officer on patrol noted people on the sidewalk with drinks and warned them to move back into the roped off area nearby. One woman put her container in her bike basket, claiming it was empty but when the officer checked, the can was full. The Gowan resident was cited and released and the alcohol poured out.
• An officer checking a person near a closed business and carrying a backpack later cited the man for possession of drug equipment. The officer was on patrol at 3:08 a.m. in the 600 block of Colby when the suspect was noted and while speaking with the 18-year-old the officer noted signs of drug impairment. The officer asked the man to show what was in his backpack and in the first pocket was a marijuana cigarette. The officer then searched the backpack and found equipment for smoking methamphetamine. The Rothbury resident then admitted to using meth and was cited for the drug equipment and was given a ride home for his safety.
September 4
• An officer on patrol noted a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the on ramp for US-31 at Colby St. The officer stopped to check on the vehicle and occupants and when speaking to the driver noted signs of intoxication. At 11:31 p.m. the officer began an investigation and the Twin Lake woman admitted to driving and drinking earlier at a party. After performing sobriety tests the driver was arrested for OWI. In the car the driver also had a cup containing a mixed drink. The 32-year-old was taken into custody and taken to the Muskegon County jail. There a breath sample was taken showing a .11% BAC. The suspect was lodged at the jail.
• At 10:26 p.m. Whitehall Police were called regarding a civil dispute. The caller in the 900 block of Lakeview St reported that she had recently broken a relationship with a man who was now there and she wanted him to leave. The woman gave the officer a ring to return to the man and then requested that the man be told not to come back. The officer returned the ring and warned the man not to return or he could be arrested for trespassing. No further action was taken.
• A resident of the 1400 block of Carlton St reported that someone had cut the rope on his flag pole during the overnight. The victim said that he had put up and American and a “Trump” flag the day before and in the morning the flags were down. There are no suspects in the case at this time.
• A man reported that he was assaulted by his girlfriend during an argument with her in the 900 block of Lakeview St. The victim said at about 1:00 p.m., while they were talking, that the girlfriend “went crazy” and punched him in the side of the head. When officer spoke with the woman she reported that they were arguing over him receiving a text from another woman and cheating on her. The woman said that she punched herself but did not hit the man. The case investigation was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for review.
September 3
• Whitehall Police were called to the 900 block of Colby St regarding a family dispute. A man and woman were there at 10:30 a.m. and were arguing about the woman applying for a job without telling her husband about it. The couple had been married only a short time and were living in the 800 block of Spring St. Officers were dispatched to the residence three more times for disputes at the residence and on the fourth call the man was given a ride to Lakewood Club.