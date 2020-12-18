Whitehall
Police Dept.
December 16
• At 11:51 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Colby St. The caller reported that people in the next room were shouting and arguing. When officers arrived, they did hear the couple arguing but they became quiet when officers knocked on the door and could be seen through the window on the door trying to hide. After several attempts to get an answer at the door officers left without taking further action.
• A man in the 1000 block of Colby St reported that a man from the room next to his kicked in his door. The complainant stated that the man had been pounding on the door for a time and when he stopped, the caller looked out to see the suspect walking away. The two began to argue and the suspect came toward the first man who closed the door to his room. At about 7:45 p.m. the door then burst open and the door jam was broken. The suspect claimed that he “lightly tapped” the door with his boot. Officers assisted in temporarily repairing the door and the case is being reviewed for charges.
December 14
• A business in the 600 block of Colby St reported that a man with his face covered entered the store and stole DeWalt tool batteries and a charger. Police were called at 2:42 p.m. and while video of the incident has been reviewed the suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehall Police.
December 13
• Whitehall Police were called at 1:08 p.m. for a disturbance at a business in the 1000 block of Colby St. The employee of the store called after a man had intentionally knocked over a display rack of items after becoming angry that they could not accept his deposit beverage cans. The man had been there the day before as well and was denied. The business requested the man be banned from the store and the officer warned the man not to return.
• A victim of domestic assault called police while she was driving and being followed by her attacker. The victim called 911 at 11:06 a.m. and a State Police trooper was initially dispatched but during the conversation it was learned the assault had taken place in the 100 block of Covell St in Whitehall. The woman was directed to drive to the Whitehall Police office and there she spoke with the investigator. During the investigation it was learned that the woman was living with her boyfriend there and that he became angry about intimacy. According to the report the suspect pushed the woman’s head into a wall, spit in her face and pulled her hair. Later she was able to escape the house and drive away before calling for help. The officer did not injuries to the victim’s face. The suspect did speak to police the next day but denied the assault and said it was the result of other consensual activity. The case is being reviewed by the Muskegon County Prosecutor for charges.
December 12
• A traffic stop for no insurance led to charges against three occupants of the vehicle and a fourth person from another vehicle. An officer on patrol observed suspicious activity as a vehicle stopped to pick up a pedestrian. A traffic stop was then made on US-31 at 11:21 p.m. As the stop and investigation progressed a search of the vehicle was done. A 32-year-old Twin Lake man was found to be in possession of narcotics that were hidden in a drinking cup. A 32-year-old Ludington woman was arrested on outstanding warrants for drug possession and burglary. A third man, a 22-year-old resident of Muskegon and vehicle’s driver was found to be in possession of a Taser. While on the stop a 23-year-old Allendale man arrived on scene to give a ride to one of the passengers. When he was identified and checked in the computer he was found to have a suspended license. A warrant has been issued for that man for DWLS 2nd Offense.
• An officer on patrol in the 1000 block of Colby St observed a vehicle leaving a parking lot and recognized both occupant and knew that both had suspended licenses. The officer followed the vehicle and it quickly pulled into a business on Peterson Rd. Contact was made with the driver while the passenger went inside to use the restroom. The officer confirmed that the 27-year-old’s license was suspended and the woman had prior offenses. The man who had gone inside had failed to return and officers found him hiding in the bathroom. He was not wanted and released from the scene. The driver was transported to another residence as she was concerned that she and the man would be “fighting” later.
• While officers were on the stop on Peterson Rd a second car arrived in the parking lot. The officer recognized the driver and knew from past contact that he did not have a license. A computer check on the Blue Lake Township resident show him to be un-licensed and the officer cited the 30-year-old for the violation. The woman passenger in the vehicle was warned for a concealed pistol license violation and the pistol was locked in the trunk. The suspect was later released and the passenger was allowed to drive from the scene.
December 11
• Turkeys avoided injury but caused a crash on Warner St south of Lewis St. Two vehicles were both northbound on Warner at 2:45 p.m. when the first car driven by a 61-year-old Whitehall Township woman braked to avoid several turkeys that were in the roadway. The second vehicle was not able to stop in time and resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. The second vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old Fruitland Township woman. No one was injured and no citations were issued.
December 10
• An insurance agent in Texas was credited by Fire Chief McCarthy for a good outcome for an 81-year-old patient. The agent called Whitehall Police after speaking with the woman, concerned for her health because the woman seemed confused at times. A Whitehall officer went to the residence and found the woman did appear to be suffering a medical condition and WLFA arrived to examine the patient and an ambulance was called. The woman was later transported by ProMed to the hospital for treatment.