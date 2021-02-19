Whitehall
Police Dept.
February 17
• A Whitehall man was released from custody despite being wanted on seven warrants and having multiple charges for DWLS. An officer on patrol made a traffic stop for an equipment violation at 8:23 p.m. During the stop in the 1200 block of Colby St. the 36-year-old said that he left his license at home and provided a name verbally. The officer completed computer checks and noticed the vehicle had been stopped previously, but that it was a different name for the driver. When confronted by the officer the man admitted to giving his twin brother’s name. The man could not be lodged due to jail restrictions, but was cited for DWLS and providing false information to police and released.
February 16
• A traffic crash on Mears Avenue at Spring Street resulted in only minor property damage to both vehicles. At 3:57 p.m. Whitehall Police were dispatched to the crash and learned that a 17-year-old Blue Lake Township man was turning from westbound Spring Street to go south on Mears Avenue. The first driver pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle that was driven by a 40-year-old Fruitland Township woman. There were no citations issued.
• At 7:33 a.m. officers were called to the 300 block of Division St. The caller reported that her 13-year-old brother was refusing to go to school and needed assistance. Even after talking to the student for nearly an hour the student refused to go and probate court did not have staffing to assist. The student will be cited to probate court for truancy.
• An officer on patrol was flagged down by a driver that had gotten stuck in the snow in an alley off Spring Street near the post office at 7:46 a.m. The driver said that they did have other help coming as well with a shovel and after some shoveling and pushing the vehicle was freed.
February 15
• A family dispute in the 1200 block of Colby resulted in a call to police. The caller reported an acquaintance had come to her and was concerned because her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend were arguing over a vehicle. When police arrived at 3:25 p.m. the two had left, but the daughter was now upset and calling the mother about calling the police. There was no assault, so the officer spoke with the mother about possible resolutions to the situation, but no further action was taken.
February 14
• Whitehall Police are investigating a reported burglary that occurred in the 900 block of Division St. The caller was a family member of a recently deceased person and upon going to the house at 5:40 p.m. to check, found that several items had been taken from the home, including the dog. A neighbor reported seeing a vehicle in the yard, but thought it was other family members. Officers are working on leads at this time in the open investigation.
• A dog running loose in the 100 block of E. Lincoln St. resulted in the homeowner being cited for the offense. Police were called at 12:38 p.m. and the caller said that he had followed the dog’s tracks back to the 700 block of Livingston St. The officer was unable to make contact at that time, but later located the owners and discovered that they had been previously warned about allowing the dog to run loose. While being cited the owner claimed the warning was regarding a different dog.
February 13
• At 11:41 p.m. Whitehall Police were dispatched to a family dispute in the 800 block of Lincoln St. When officers arrived at the home the spoke with a woman who was noted to be intoxicated. The woman reported that after going out for drinks with her husband, they returned home and began arguing. The woman said that there was no physical assault. The man who was also observed to be intoxicated said that during the argument the woman went outside while wearing only light clothing and he attempted to get her back in the house. The woman’s mother arrived while officers were on scene and took the woman away for the evening. No further action was taken. Montague Police assisted on the call.
• Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of E. Muskegon Ave. Police were called at 11:30 p.m. by a woman who reported that her boyfriend was intoxicated and breaking things. When officers arrived, they learned there was no physical assault and the man said that he simply wanted to go to bed. They agreed to stay separated and no further action was taken.
February 12
• A Whitehall man was arrested for OWI after crashing into a roof support of a building in the 1000 block of Colby St. Whitehall Police were called at 2:06 a.m. when the caller heard a crash outside their room. When officer arrived, they discovered the vehicle and damage and the driver nearby who smelled of intoxicants. The 42-year-old initially denied that he had done the damage and then claimed it had happened hours before, but the caller had taken a time stamped photo immediately after the incident. The officer had the suspect perform sobriety tests and then arrested the man for OWI. The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County jail for a breath test that showed to be over the legal limit and was then lodged at the jail.
February 11
• A request for charges of Possession of Methamphetamine was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor as the result of a traffic stop and vehicle search. An officer on patrol made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Colby St. for not having insurance and contacted the driver and vehicle owner. While speaking with the Whitehall resident the officer noted some drug equipment and questioned the driver about drug use. The 40-year-old consented to a search of the vehicle and a small amount of meth and a pipe were discovered. The suspect was released from the 8:45 p.m. stop pending the issuance of a warrant.
• Snow and slippery roads contributed to a crash that occurred in the 1200 block of Warner St. According to the police report the crash occurred at about 4:29 p.m. when a 44-year-old Whitehall Township man was plowing a drive. After checking for traffic, he backed into the roadway but had failed to notice a vehicle that was in a valley. That vehicle was northbound and driven by an 18-year-old Fruitland Township man. They both attempted to avoid the crash, but the first vehicle slipped trying to move forward and the second slipped trying to stop. No one was injured and no citations were issued.
• A resident of the 1100 block of Colby St. reported that money was stolen from her purse, possibly by people she had cleaning her house. A Whitehall officer responding to the 12:37 p.m. call learned the victim had paid two people to clean, but did not know their last names. After they left she noticed the money was missing. The investigation is ongoing.