Whitehall
Police Department
May 14
• Whitehall Police were called to the 300 block of Division St. on a civil dispute. The caller complained to the officer that her roommate had permission to borrow her car but had it when the caller wanted to use it. In the report on the 12:57 a.m. incident the officer noted that the caller appeared intoxicated. No further action was taken.
May 13
• A resident of a home in the 400 block of Mears Ave. threatened staff there with a fork, which resulted in a call to police. Police responding to the 6:05 p.m. call learned that the man had also held the fork to his own throat before threatening staff. The man was transported by ProMed Ambulance to the hospital for evaluation.
• A vehicle waiting to turn left off westbound Colby St. was rear-ended, causing minor damage to that vehicle. According to the police report, a 69-year-old Grand Haven man was stopped when struck by a 36-year-old Rothbury woman. There was no damage to the woman’s vehicle. No citations were issued in the 2:39 p.m. crash.
• At 2:37 p.m. a resident of the 1600 block of Collier St. reported that their trash can and mailbox had been damaged. The caller reported that they had left for about an hour and when they returned, it appeared a vehicle had struck the trash can which pushed into the mailbox and broke off the post. The vehicle left the area without notifying the owner. There are no suspect vehicles known, but anyone with information should contact the Whitehall Police Department.
• Whitehall Police investigated an incident reported in the 200 block of E Colby St. The caller works at a business in the area and reported receiving a note from a customer about weapons and “code words”. The officer investigating the 12:08 p.m. call spoke with the person who reportedly passed the notes, but he denied having weapons in the store. No further action was taken at that time.
May 12
• At 7:00 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to investigate a possible illegal dumping in the 900 block of Lake St. When the officer arrived, he located the vehicle and driver and learned that the man was an employee of the property owner and hauled weeds and sticks from a building site to a vacant area. No further action was taken.
• Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S Mears Ave. regarding a dog running at large. When the officer arrived at the 1:32 p.m. call he recognized the dog and located the owner nearby looking for the dog. The dog was returned and the owner warned.
May 11
• Damage was discovered at Howmet Park in the 1800 block of Division St. Police were called at 3:06 p.m. when staff found that door handles had been broken and some buildings entered in the park. There was no suspect, but an officer checking the park the night before had found trash and a sleeping bag in the park. The case remains under investigation.
• A resident of River St. reported that her dog was bitten by a neighbor dog. According to the woman, she was in her front yard about 1:54 p.m. when a dog came from across the street and bit her dog. Her dog was not injured and she did not want prosecution. The offending dog’s owner was warned.
May 10
• A 24-year-old woman accidentally stabbed herself during an argument with her boyfriend. Police were called to the 100 block of N Livingston St. at 2:01 a.m. and during the investigation learned that the couple had been with friends when an argument started over the man talking to another woman. The victim told the officer she had grabbed a knife and then tried to run out the front door. Hitting her arm against the door caused the knife to stab her. There was no assault alleged and no other action was taken.
May 9
• Officers were called to the 400 block of Mears Ave. regarding a civil dispute. Officers arriving at the 6:51 p.m. call found that a woman had come to the group home intending to remove her 67-year-old mother who had been placed there. The mother had a court-appointed guardian and there was no consent for the mother to leave the home. Officers mediated and the woman left her mother in the care of the home.
• At 10:09 a.m. a caller reported that she had property stolen from her by an ex-boyfriend that had just moved out. The victim, who lives in the 1200 block of Colby St., reported that the man had taken a lock box that they had purchased together but that the lock box had a large amount of cash from the stimulus payment. When contacted the man said that he had not taken the box, but later called back saying that he did find it among his things, but there was not as much cash as she had reported. The officer arranged the return of the lock box and cash and the victim did not wish to purse the matter further.
May 7
• A Montague woman was arrested for OWI after an officer on patrol received a tip of a person drinking in Goodrich Park. The officer was called just before 9:00 p.m. and saw a single vehicle in the park and observed it leave the park. After following the vehicle toward Montague the officer observed erratic driving activating the overhead lights on Dowling St. The car struck the curb as it came to a stop. The officer observed signs of intoxication and asked the 63-year-old if she had been drinking. The woman first said “not that much” but later denied drinking at all. As she exited the car for sobriety tests the officer noticed a partially-full liquor bottle that the driver had been hiding under her leg. After failing sobriety test and a PBT, the suspect was arrested for OWI. She was taken to the Muskegon County jail and there a breath test showed a BAC more than three times the legal limit. The driver was lodged at the jail and charged with the “High BAC” offense.
•Whitehall Police were called to the 300 block of Iowa St. when a passerby noticed a person on their deck but locked out of their home at 11:34 a.m. The elderly person was not able to climb off their deck so the officer entered the front door and unlocked the door to the deck to “rescue” the person.