Whitehall
Police Dept.
November 18
• A traffic stop for not using headlights led to a charge of DWLS against a Muskegon man. An officer on patrol at 6:59 p.m. observed the car eastbound on Colby St. and stopped the car near Peterson Rd. A computer check showed the 47-year-old’s driver license was suspended. The officer allowed the man to arrange for a ride and someone to get his vehicle and cited him for the offense.
November 16
• Whitehall Police responded to a report of a fight in the area of Mears Ave. and Colby St. The caller reported that they saw what appeared to be three juveniles assaulting a fourth who was on the ground. The officer investigating the 6:50 p.m. call could not locate the persons involved and there had been a similar call about one hour previous. Police were investigating the possibility that the incidents were actually pranks.
November 15
• Whitehall Police responded to three hazard calls in the afternoon as a result of the strong weather system that came through. Flooding was reported on Business 31 near Covell Park which was handled by the Department of Public Works. Power lines were blown down in the 1300 block of Lake St., which was controlled by White Lake Fire Authority, and a tree was blocking the roadway in the 4800 block of South Shore Drive. Citizens, including a man with a chainsaw, worked together and cleared the roadway.
November 14
• At 5:58 p.m. police were called to the 1400 block of Gee St. on a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they learned that the couple had an argument that started when the man said that he wanted a divorce after only three months of marriage. There was no assault alleged and the woman left the home for the evening.
• A Montague woman reported that the back window of her vehicle was broken while she was sitting inside, waiting for a business to open. The investigating officer arrived in the 600 block of Colby St. and spoke with the caller at 7:02 a.m. She reported that a very loud truck was passing by and a loud “pop” was heard and the window was shattered. The officer could not locate any evidence of any apparent cause or object that caused the damage.
• The Muskegon County Prosecutor is reviewing a report of an assault that took place in the 1300 block of Division St. Police were called at 1:32 a.m. after a 19-year-old man became angry with his sister and another family member over a discussion they had. The suspect reportedly slapped both of the victims in the face and later made comments about self-harm and pulled some of his own hair out of his head. The suspect was taken into custody for a mental evaluation and transported to the hospital by ProMed.
November 13
• A Lake St. resident reported that he had been scammed out of $300 worth of Apple iTunes cards. He told the investigator that took the 3:56 p.m. call that he received an e-mail the day before from what appeared to be his neighbor asking for the money. After purchasing the cards and sending photographs of them the man got another request for more to be sent in the same way. About that time the victim saw his neighbor outside and spoke with her and learned he had been scammed. Whitehall Police caution everyone to be wary of any requests for money and call police if you are suspicious.
• Whitehall Police are investigating a potential fraud/scam that occurred at a residence on Benston Rd. The 10:21 a.m. caller told police that she observed a FedEx vehicle approach her door and leave a package and while the resident wasn’t expecting a package, got dressed to get the package. While walking out of the house, a vehicle was backing out of the driveway and the package was missing. It appeared that a package was delivered to the unsuspecting resident with the intent of intercepting it. The case remains under investigation.
November 12
• At 6:46 p.m. a domestic assault was reported by a 19-year-old who said that she was assaulted by her mother. According to the police report the victim said that her mother had been away most of the day visiting a boyfriend and when she returned home she was intoxicated. The daughter also said that the argument was because the mother was not spending enough time with the daughter and during the argument, the mother pushed the younger woman. The mother denied any physical contact between the two of them. No further action was taken.
• Whitehall Police responded to the 1100 block of Colby St. when a woman called 911 reporting that she might be having a panic attack. When the officer arrived at the 4:51 p.m. call, the woman said that there was construction going on in the building and that she believed that she was going to be evicted. After speaking with the officer several minutes, the caller had calmed down and thought she would be alright.