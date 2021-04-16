WHITEHALL POLICE DEPT.
April 14
• Whitehall Police were called to the 1000 block of Colby Street on a family dispute. When officers arrived they located a couple that were arguing over an infant child the two had in common. During the argument the man had thrown the keys to the car into a field and was refusing to get out of the car. By the time officers arrived at the 10:29 a.m. call the argument had calmed and no further action was taken.
April 13
• A Montague man was arrested on a felony warrant issued by Mason County. An officer on patrol ran a routine check on a license plate and it showed that the registered owner was wanted and a traffic stop was made in the 200 block of Colby Street at 7:46 p.m. The 20-year-old was charged with sexual assault and Mason County requested he be held until they could pick up in the morning. Due to restrictions the Muskegon County Jail could not accept the suspect so the officer drove and met Mason County deputies in Rothbury. The suspect was released to their custody.
• Whitehall Police were called three times about a trespasser in different locations. The subject was a Muskegon resident and was first in the 1300 block of Colby Street. at 8:55 a.m. The 35-year-old woman was looking for a ride but did not have a phone or a phone number she could call for a ride and refused a first offer from the officer. The woman was the subject of a call in Whitehall Township before arriving at a residence in the 500 block of Division Street. When the resident there requested she leave at 1:20 p.m. she accepted a ride from the officer and was taken home. No further action was taken.
• A minor damage crash occurred at 10:03 a.m. involving a White Lake Fire vehicle in the 1300 block of Timberview. Fire officers were on scene assisting a medical patient and had parked their vehicle on the street. A nearby resident was backing out of their drive but the 86-year-old woman miscalculated the distance and struck the truck causing minor damage to both vehicles. No citations were issued.
April 12
• Whitehall Police are looking for a suspect in a retail fraud that occurred in the 200 block of Colby St. Police were called at 6:19 p.m. after a suspect was seen on video taking an energy drink from a cooler and then leaving without paying. Police are following up on leads in the case which is still under investigation.
April 9
• Whitehall Police received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred April 2. The victim’s mother was calling from Grand Rapids where she had gone to seek assistance. The caller reported that she had received a call from her daughter April 2 right after the incident while they both were still in Whitehall but were reporting it now. The incident reportedly occurred in an alley near Spring and Livingston streets and an alleged suspect was identified. The case remains under investigation.
April 8
• At 11 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Colby Street for a family dispute. When officers arrived, they spoke to a couple who had been arguing after the man accused his girlfriend of cheating on him. There was no assault and the man said that he was leaving so no further action was taken.