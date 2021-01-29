Whitehall
Police Dept.
January 26
• A Whitehall man was taken into custody at his residence on a warrant stemming from a December 13th domestic assault. Police went to the 100 block of N. Covell at 8:14 p.m. after seeing the suspect outside the house and knowing of the warrant. The man avoided police the day of the assault and the Muskegon County prosecutor issued a warrant for his arrest. The 31-year-old was taken into custody without incident and later lodged in the Muskegon County jail.
January 25
• Police were called to the 3800 block of White Lake Dr. to investigate a 6:50 a.m. car crash on private property. A 65-year-old Sparta woman was leaving work and turned around the end of a parking area, but turned too sharply as a 56-year-old Twin Lake man was coming up the lane and the vehicles struck head-on. There was only minor damage to both vehicles and no citations were issued.
January 23
• A 30-year-old Muskegon Township man was arrested for assaulting a fellow fisherman in the 1600 block of Lake St. Officers were called to the hospital after the victim arrived for treatment and reported what happened. The victim had met a former acquaintance and they decided to spend the day together fishing and drinking. After going to Muskegon to check another fishing spot, they returned to Whitehall around 6:30 p.m. and had a dispute. The suspect then punched the victim causing injury to his mouth and unconsciousness before a third man with them intervened. The suspect was later located and arrested and remains lodged in the Muskegon County jail.
January 22
• A Fruitland Township resident reported that someone had accessed her bank account and taken over $1,000 from it. Whitehall Police were called to her bank in the 2100 block of Cogswell Ave. and the officer was shown records of the fraudulent transactions she found. It appeared someone had obtained her account and bank information and created checks for her account and used it for online purchases as well. There are no suspects at this time and the case remains under investigation.
January 21
• A resident of Alto was injured in a crash on White Lake Drive at Zellar Rd. According to a police report, the crash occurred at 2:44 p.m. when the injured man was traveling west on White Lake Drive. According to witnesses, the 60-year-old driver stopped and then proceeded west and into the path of a northbound vehicle on Zellar Rd. The second vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old Montague woman. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles and the driver of the northbound vehicle had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by White Lake Ambulance. White Lake Fire assisted in extricating the Alto man and he was transported by ProMed Ambulance. No citations were issued.
• A business headquartered in the 2100 block of Cogswell Ave. reported a fraud that involved one of their business checks. The officer investigating the 10 a.m. call wrote in his report that the check was originally written to a business for a small amount but cleared the bank to an individual for a large amount. The officer also noted the copy of the cleared check and the actual check were different. There are no suspects in the open investigation.