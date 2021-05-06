Whitehall
Police Department
May 5
• A business in the 2000 block of Peach St called Whitehall Police after a small baggie of suspected narcotics was found on the floor in an open public area. The officer responding to the 2 p.m. call was able to test the contents which showed to be methamphetamine. There are no suspects and the drugs were marked for disposal.
• An officer acting on a tip that a wanted person could be found in the 600 block of Colby St, located but did not arrest the felony charge. At 12:20 p.m. the officer found the 31-year-old Montague man who had an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering. The officer also identified the man’s companion, a 37-year-old Muskegon woman, and found that she was wanted on misdemeanor warrants in both Muskegon and Oceana counties. The officer contacted the jails in both counties and neither jail would accept the suspects. The wanted suspects were released with no further action taken.
• A Muskegon man on his way to work at 6:07 a.m. struck a deer causing damage to his vehicle. The 56-year-old driver was west bound on White Lake Drive when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. The driver was not injured in the crash.
May 4
• Whitehall Police were called to the 200 block of Hanson Street to investigate a woman that appeared to be directing traffic on the street. The officer arrived at the 4:38 p.m. call and found a 31-year-old Montague woman attempting to direct traffic using a flashlight. When questioned the woman said that she was concerned for kids attempting to cross the street in the area and she left the area. No further action was taken.
• At 2:46 a.m. Whitehall Police responded to a 911 hang-up call. The dispatcher was able to identify the address for the phone and officers went to a house in the 100 block of East Johannah Street. There officers learned that the owner had allowed a young child to play with the phone, causing the unintentional call to 911. No further action was taken.
May 3
• Officers responded to the 700 block of Mears Avenue when a caller reported that they believed a person there was being assaulted. When officers arrived on scene at 9:35 p.m. the woman living there explained that she is estranged from her mother who has substance abuse disorder and that it was an attempt to harass the resident. Officers investigating found no evidence of assault or abuse and no further action was taken.
• A domestic assault was reported to Whitehall Police at 10:15 a.m. Officer were called after a 13-year-old girl allegedly assaulted her father and step-mother. The child was at the home because of a similar incident involving her biological mother in Grand Haven. An argument started between the girl and step-mother about the girl’s behavior and when the step-mother threatened discipline, the girl punched her several times and pulled her hair. The child then attempted to hit her father as he intervened in the assault. Officers made arrangements for the child’s return to her mother in Grand Haven and transported the girl to a meeting point. A report on the incident will be sent to probate court for possible actions.
May 2
• Whitehall Police responded to the 700 block of Livingston St for harassing phone calls. The officer spoke with the resident who claimed that his siblings were harassing him over issues dealing with the estate of their deceased father. When the officer contacted the siblings, they accused the caller of doing the harassing. The officer suggested that the three find a way to resolve their issues and no further action was taken during the 12:07 p.m. call.
• A man from Downers Grove, Ill. was arrested for OWI during a 1:17 a.m. traffic stop. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle speeding and driving erratically, and the vehicle also appeared lost as it drove into a residential area and then went back the direction it had come from. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 3000 block of Colby Street and while speaking to the driver noted his eyes appeared dilated. The officer also noticed an open can of THC infused beverage in the vehicle and told the officer he had used marijuana. The man was asked to perform sobriety tests and after the testing the 27-year-old was arrested for OWI. A blood sample was taken and sent to the state police crime lab for analysis. After the arrest the officer also found suspected drugs in the car which were also sent to the crime lab. The driver was lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
May 1
• At about 11:13 p.m. an officer on patrol observed a vehicle weaving and driving on the centerline on Warner Street and stopped the vehicle on Benston Rd. While the officer was speaking with the driver he noted the odor of intoxicants and learned that the Whitehall resident had been drinking prior to driving. The officer had the man perform sobriety test and after noting several signs of intoxication, the 43-year-old was arrested for OWI. The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County Jail and there a breath test was administered that showed the man to be well over the legal limit. The driver was lodged at the jail for the night.
• A call of juveniles throwing a bowling ball off the bridge at Colby Street and Thompson Street was made at 8:30 p.m. The responding officer located three juveniles who had been dropping the bowling ball onto the bike path. At least one pedestrian on the path told the officer that it seemed quite close. The three were warned and made to leave the area.
• Several panels of glass were spilled on the roadway in the afternoon along Mears Avenue. Police were called at 3:27 p.m. about a large amount of glass found in the roadway on Colby Street at Mears Avenue. The responding officer cleared the glass there but soon received a second call of glass at the Mears and Main intersection. Workers from DPW were called in to assist in removing the glass because of the quantity. More glass was found in the s-curves on Mears as well. Police have been unable to identify the person responsible for the spilled glass.
• At 12:12 a.m. an officer on patrol noted a vehicle driving erratically, including stopping at an intersection with no stop sign. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of East Slocum Street and found that the driver was only 15 and did not have a license. The officer also noted the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. When the driver did not respond correctly to the officer’s instructions he was asked if he spoke English but the driver did not respond. The officer instructed the suspect to exit the vehicle and put his hands on his head but the driver did not comply so the officer repeated the instructions in Spanish. The driver then called the officer racist. Later the officer did recover a small amount of marijuana from the vehicle and identified two more juvenile passengers in the vehicle. The driver was cited for driving without a license, and the marijuana was destroyed and no one was charged with the possession.
April 30
• A routine check of a license plate led to the arrest of the owner and driver of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. an officer on patrol did a computer check on the plate which showed the owner was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 200 block of East Colby Street and confirmed the identity of the 48-year-old driver. The Muskegon Heights man was taken into custody without incident and later lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.
• At 12:12 a.m. officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Lakeview Street. When officers arrived, they learned that the woman was upset because the man had made her leave the bed. According to the woman she was having a bad dream and while they normally slept in separate beds she wanted to sleep with the man because of the dream. The argument began when he would not let her because he needed sleep to go to work in the morning. Officers spoke with the couple and calmed the situation before leaving.
April 29
• Whitehall Police investigated a stalking complaint that occurred in the 200 block of East Colby Street. The caller was a worker at the business and she reported that a man who is about 20 years older called her at work and expressed feelings for her. She said that after that time the man has asked other employees about her which also bothered her. The investigating officer located the man and spoke with him and warned him about his conduct and that it was unwanted and that if it continued, he could be prosecuted. No further action was taken.