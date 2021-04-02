Whitehall
Police Dept.
March 31
• A resident of the 1200 block was woken by shouts and cursing at 4:05 a.m. and called the police. This was the second night in a row the noise had woken the caller and officers waited outside an apartment and did hear a voice cursing and yelling at another person in the apartment. When the officer knocked though, no one would answer the door. During follow up visit later in the day a parent was contacted and notified. The parent who has teen children and work night shift said that the matter would be addressed.
March 30
• An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for not having a license plate at 7:16 p.m. After making the stop in the 200 block of Colby St the officer discovered that the driver’s license was “NOT VALID” due to multiple failures to appear in court or pay court fines. The 23-year-old driver and owner of the car said that it was just purchased the day before and did not have insurance. The Holton woman was cited for the violation and later released from the scene.
• Whitehall Police were called to the 1900 block of Ullmans Way on a call of “shots fired”. Officers responding to the 3:43 p.m. call spoke with the caller who reported that he was walking his dog in the fields there when he heard multiple shots and believed one of the rounds went directly over his head. Officers searched the area and located two men who lived on property adjacent to the city boundary. The told officers they were target shooting and did not know anyone was in the area. The officer discussed firearms safety and city ordinances with the men but no further action was taken.
March 29
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of E Muskegon Ave. The caller reported arriving home about 8:30 p.m. and finding that his estranged girlfriend was in his house and the bedroom window broken. The man said that he had locked the doors and even nailed one door shut to try to keep the woman out but that she had broken the window to get in. Officer spoke with the woman who appeared to be very intoxicated and she said that she didn’t have any other place to go. Officers were able to contact the woman’s parents and they came from Ottawa county and took her from the scene. The man did not want to press charges for the break-in and no further action was taken.
• At 6:07 p.m. a Fruitland Township man reported that his garage remote was taken from his car while he was at work. The theft took place in the 100 block of Misco Dr in the late afternoon. The man reported that he and his wife have been separated for some time but the divorce is near final and he believed she may have taken it to gain access to the house and property inside. The case remains under investigation.
• The Muskegon County Prosecutor is reviewing a report of an assault that began over the use of a television. At 4:18 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to the 400 block of Colby St where the assault took place. One resident of the home wanted to watch something other than NASCAR which two other residents were already watching. An argument started and the first resident threw a remote control at the others, striking one of them in the forehead. Staff were able to separate them parties and all agreed to stay apart for the rest of the night.
March 28
• Whitehall Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of E Muskegon Av. The responding officer spoke with the woman at a residence on Division St and she appeared intoxicated. When asked how much she had drunk the woman said to the officer, “As much as humanly possible.” She denied there was even an argument. The officer spoke with the man at the Muskegon Av house and he said that there was an argument but no assault and that he wanted the woman to stay away.
• Officers were called to the 1100 block of Colby St to investigate suspicious persons. The caller reported seeing three people in the community laundry room and that they were not residents. The officer responding to the 7:00 p.m. call located the people and they said they were waiting for a friend that does live there but because the window was broken in their vehicle they were inside to keep warm. No further action was taken.
• At 10:26 a.m. officers were called by a man who wanted information on his mother who was a resident of a care home in the 900 block of Lewis St. The man told the officer that he hadn’t seen his mother in over a year and that the care home would not give him information. After the officer explained that he could not help with that situation the man wanted to report his mother as a missing person. Again, the officer explained that he could not help and that the man would have to work with his family to resolve the issue.
• Whitehall Police are investigating a report of threats received by text messages that occurred just after midnight. Police spoke with the victim who lives in the 700 block of Alice St who showed the threatening messages to the officer. The victim believes it is their ex-spouse. They have attempted to block the ex but the ex will get a new phone number and again start with the threatening messages. The case has been sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor.
• A 14-year-old was returned to her grandparents after being caught prowling about at 1:44 a.m. An on-duty officer was observing traffic when he noted a pedestrian in the area and that the person was looking the waste cans outside the closed business. After the subject went around the back of the business in the 1300 block of Colby St officers contacted the person. At that point officers identified it was a juvenile girl and they questioned her about her name and activity. The juvenile gave a false name and after giving a second name, refused to provide her last name. The girl who is a resident of the Cadillac area tried to call a relative for a ride but instead the relative called the police and provided her name and a contact number. The grandparents were eventually contacted and the girl returned home.
March 25
• A new traffic pattern associated with the work on North Mears Ave contributed to a minor traffic crash in the 100 block of W Colby St. Police were called at 11:18 a.m. when a vehicle was traveling south on North First St but could not see due to cars parked on the street. As the 18-year-old Fruitland Township woman inched out the front of her car struck a west bound vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Montague woman. There were no citations issued.
• At 11:07 a.m. Whitehall Police were called to the 400 block of Mears Ave as an argument over toast started to escalate. The caller reported that another resident was yelling at him, trying to start a fight. When asked what started the argument it was learned that the second person had started a piece of toast and left the kitchen which caused the caller to yell at the second person, and so began the argument. They agreed to remain separated and the officer discussed the proper reasons to call police.