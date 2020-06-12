Whitehall Police
June 11
• A 2:44 a.m. traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs from an 18-year-old suspect. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle speeding on Mears Av which led to the traffic stop on Hanson St near Thompson St. When speaking with the New Era resident the officer noted the odor of marijuana and during a consent search of the car located marijuana and paraphernalia. The man was released at that time but when processing the seized evidence, additional drugs were found. Evidence will be submitted to the Michigan State Police crime lab as charges are pending the results.
June 10
• Whitehall Police responded to the 200 block of N Baldwin St after a neighbor reported one of the other residents was causing a disturbance. The caller told the officer that the downstairs tenant had knocked on his door and accused him of stealing the man’s cell phone at about 3:53 a.m. When the officer spoke with the other tenant he was shouting and claiming that he was being video taped by his landlord as well as the neighbor sneaking into his apartment to steal the phone. The officer was able to help the man find the phone and explained that what he thought were cameras were simply nails in the trim board. The man agreed to remain quite the rest of the night.
• A Rothbury man was stopped for driving without headlights and then cited for driving without a license. At 3:45 a.m. an officer observed the vehicle on Holton-Whitehall Rd before making the stop. The 20-year-old driver admitted that he did not have a license and said that he and his 16-year-old passenger drove to Whitehall to get drinks. The officers impounded the vehicle but were unable to find a ride for either person. They were later transported to their homes.
June 9
• Officers responded to the 1000 block of Colby St to mediate a civil dispute. A woman who had been renting a room at the location was upset because she wanted her things from the room and leave but that the manager would not open the room for her and complained that a credit card didn’t go through to pay for an extra day. During the 11:12 a.m. call the officer discovered that the woman had her own key to the room but had left it in another car. It was arranged that the woman could get her own key and take her things and there would be no further charges from the motel. No further action was taken.
• At 4:13 a.m. an officer on patrol observed a vehicle run a stop sign on Lake St at Main St. After stopping the car, the officer discovered the driver was a 16-year-old Rothbury resident. The officer was able to make contact with the boy’s mother who said that she did not know he had left. The student was given warnings for curfew violation and violating his graduated license and instructed to go directly home.
June 8
• An on-duty officer was observing a known location and noted a vehicle arrive and drop off a person and shortly after a person entered the truck and left the area. The officer followed and saw that the truck did not have a license plate and initiated a traffic stop at 11:28 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colby St. During the stop the driver and passenger were questioned about drugs and the passenger admitted to having drug pipes. During a search of the passenger’s backpack the pipes were seized and the 24-year-old Whitehall Township resident was cited for possession of drug equipment. He was released from the scene.
• Two residents reported graffiti on their property that happened between Wednesday and Friday of last week. The first was on an alleyway fence in the 900 block of Division St. The second was along the alley side of a building in the 600 block of Mears Ave. At this time there are no know suspects or leads but anyone with information is asked to call Whitehall Police.
• Whitehall Police were called to the 1000 block of Colby St on a report of loud music. The officer arrived at the 12:50 p.m. call and found that a resident there was outside and had turned up their car radio while they were working outside. The offender agreed to turn off the radio and no further action was taken.
• At 1:27 a.m. police were called to the 1500 block of Carlton St when the resident reported hearing a beep and flashing light from their computer desk. The officer went to investigate and found that a battery backup had failed and plugged it in, resolving the IT problem.
June 7
• An officer investigating a report of fireworks later arrested one of the persons for an outstanding warrant. The officer responded to the 1000 block of Colby St at 10:14 p.m. and located where he believed the fireworks had been used. When asked about the fireworks the people became upset and accused the officer of harassment but shortly after admitted that they had been setting off firecrackers. One of the persons in the room was identified as a 24-year-old man with a Fruitland Township address was wanted for contempt of court. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Muskegon County jail without incident.
• Just after midnight officers responded to report of a domestic assault in the 500 block of Division St. When officers arrived, the victim reported that she had been choked by her boyfriend at their residence in the 100 block of Muskegon. The suspect provided an explanation that it occurred at her request while they had intimate relations and the woman admitted that was true. Both the victim and suspect appeared intoxicated. Also, during the investigation, the officer recognized one of the witnesses as being a wanted person. The witness gave the officer additional information about an assault between the man and woman that occurred at the Division St address. The 25-year-old also told the officer that she attempted to intervene and was assaulted by the 39-year-old man. The was confirmed by a second witness at the house. The officer took the woman witness into custody on the warrant and then arrested the suspect for two counts of assault. Both persons were lodged in the Muskegon County jail.
June 5
• A resident of Warner St reported that her identity was used in an attempt to get unemployment payments. The caller received a mail request from unemployment for more information to allow the payments to be made. That was when the incident was identified. No further information was available at that time regarding a suspect.