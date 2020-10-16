Whitehall
Police Department
October 14
• A Whitehall woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license and outstanding warrants after begin stopped for not having a plate. The driver questioned the reason for the stop in the 1300 block of Peach St and when the officer noted that there was no plate on the vehicle the driver said that she didn’t think plates were required yet. She went on to say she was just “testing” the vehicle and has now decided that she would buy it while noting the testing has been ongoing for “some time”. The 30-year-old also admitted that there was no insurance on the vehicle and she had not made an appointment with the Secretary of State. A computer check also showed her license was suspended and that a warrant for driving on a suspended license had been issued for her arrest as well. The suspect was taken into custody at 8:30 p.m. without incident and lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
• An officer on patrol observed a vehicle and person that had been listed on a previous BOL bulletin. The suspect was spotted in the 500 block of Warner St and was approached by officers at 4:51 p.m. as the 40-year-old stood at the fence by the football field. The suspect was wanted for warrants by Whitehall Police and the Ottawa and Newaygo County Sheriffs’ offices. The officer had also observed the suspect, who lists his address as Spokane, WA, driving the vehicle with a suspended license. The suspect was lodged in the Muskegon County jail for DWLS and the warrants.
October 13
• After stopping a vehicle that was crossing the lane divider while east bound on Colby St the officer found that the driver did not have a license and the passenger had a warrant. The officer on patrol made the stop at 9:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colby St and a computer check showed that the 21-year-old Montague man had never applied for a license and the 20-year-old woman passenger, also of Montague was wanted on a warrant for theft. The man was cited and due to C-19 practices the woman was told to turn herself in to the court. The vehicle was impounded and both were released from the scene.
• An attempted left hand turn on Colby St led to a crash in the 900 block. A 84 year old Montague woman was traveling east on Colby and intended to turn into a drive but pulled into the path of a west bound vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by a 31 year old White River Township woman. Neither driver nor the passenger in the second vehicle were injured by the 8:55 a.m. crash. No citations were issued.
October 12
• A resident of the 300 block of Colby St called to report that they had found a dead deer in their yard. They were concerned that something illegal had been done in the killing of the deer. The officer responding to the 12:42 p.m. call was aware that police had been called about an injured deer on the 10th in that area. It appeared the deer was injured by being struck by a vehicle. The carcass was later removed by Whitehall Public Works.
• At 1:33 a.m. Whitehall Police responded to the 100 block of S Baldwin St when an on-duty officer heard commotion from the area as they were about to enter the police office. After hearing a woman scream the officer walked to the area and found a man holding a blood-soaked rag to his face. The man told the officer that he lived there with his girlfriend and that there were several people over using drugs and drinking alcohol. After the guests left the two began to argue when the woman could not find her phone. The woman then punched the man in the face and pushed him. The man also had injuries on his back. The woman fled the scene when the officer arrived. A report of the incident is being sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for charges.
October 10
• An officer on patrol located a runaway after spotting his bicycle at a residence in the 800 block of Division St. The officer had been made aware of a BOL for the student that included the bicycle and while on patrol at 8:24 a.m. located it. The 14-year-old was turned over to the officer by the resident and he was transported to his residence in Fruitland Township.