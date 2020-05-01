Whitehall
Police Department
April 28
• At 4 AM an officer on patrol arrested a driver that just an hour before was warned not to drive. At about 3 AM the officer first observed the vehicle parked in a business parking lot and spoke to the Norton Shores man who admitted he had too much to drink. The officer allowed the man to stay there in his car to “sleep it off” but later observed him driving east on Colby Street in the 800 block. During the stop the 22-year-old told the officer that he was thirsty and was just going to get a bottle of water and it was just a mile down the road. After failing sobriety tests, including trying to walk backwards during the walk and turn test, the man was arrested for OWI. The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County jail for a breath test which showed results of .15% BAC. The suspect was lodged at the jail.
• Whitehall police were called to the 100 block of E. Muskegon Ave. to remove unwanted persons. The caller had been approached by two men who claimed to be homeless and asked to stay with him. At 2:17 AM the pair were being loud while continuing to drink. One of the subjects had left prior to the arrival of the officers and the other left without incident.
April 27
• Residents of the 1100 block of Colby Street call Police regarding a noise complaint. The caller from an upstairs apartment reported that the neighbor in the apartment below was banging on the ceiling and disturbing them. When speaking with the people during the 10:13 PM call they showed the officer a video which recorded the thumping noise made by their neighbor. The caller did not want the officer to speak to the neighbor but to just make a report. No further action was taken.
• A request for a warrant was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor after a traffic stop for a possible improper plate. An officer on patrol at 7:45 PM made a routine check of a license plate which appeared to belong on a different vehicle. During the stop the owner was able to provide proper paperwork which had not been entered in the computer because of the SOS being closed. But the SOS did show the driver to have a suspended license and prior convictions. The 32-year-old Whitehall man was released pending issuance of the warrant.
April 25
• While waiting in a parking lot to meet a deputy an officer observed what appeared to be a drug transaction at about midnight. Based on his observation the officer initiated a traffic stop on the entrance ramp to US–31 near Colby St. The police report also indicates that it appeared the passenger was attempting to hide something. During the investigation the officer discovered a loaded syringe, heroin, and methamphetamine. The suspects, both from Ludington, admitted to coming to the area to purchase drugs. The 39 and 28 year old men were released pending further investigation and a review of the case by the prosecutor.
April 24
• At 6:12 PM and officer on patrol observed a driver that was not wearing a seatbelt. The officer turned to follow and checked the license plate which then showed the owner had a suspended license. The officer then made a traffic stop in the 300 block of Thompson Street. The 22-year-old Holland resident admitted to not having paid three prior citations causing the suspension. The driver was cited and released after the vehicle was secured in a parking lot.
• Whitehall police were called to the 1200 block of E. Colby St. regarding trouble with a subject. The officer spoke with workers at the business which has a drive up window and was told that a man had walked up to the window and started touching the window and counter. The subject also indicated to them that he was being tested for COVID-19. The subject was later located and identified. He denied having any illness or symptoms and was warned about scaring people with those kind of comments.
• A 61-year-old Twin Lake man reported that he was driving west on Benston Road East of Peach Street at 6:56 AM. As he was driving a deer ran into the side of his vehicle causing minor damage and killing the animal.