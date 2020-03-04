Rep. Scott VanSingel of Grant announced upcoming office hours for the residents of the 100th district.
Rep. VanSingel’s office hours schedule is as follows:
Friday, March 20
• 10 to 11 a.m. at Moon Dance Café, 7143 W 48th St. in Fremont; and
• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Newaygo County Courthouse, 1092 Newell St. in White Cloud.
Friday, March 27
• 9 to 10 a.m. at Elk Township Hall, 8966 Bass Lake Road in Irons;
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Luther Public Library, 115 State St. in Luther; and
• 12 to 1 p.m. at Lake County Court House, 800 10th St. in Baldwin.
Monday, March 30
• 9 to 10 a.m. at Pink Elephant Diner, 207 S State St. in Hart;
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Good Stuffs, 111 S Hancock St. in Pentwater; and
• 12 to 1 p.m. at Brown Bear, 135 N Michigan Ave. in Shelby.
Rep. VanSingel can also be reached by contacting his Lansing office at (517) 373-7317 or ScottVanSingel@house.mi.gov.