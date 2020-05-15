MUSKEGON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of May 18 — 22,
The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
Hall Road – from Canada to Peters Road in Casnovia Township: Ditching
Skeels Road – from Schow to Holton Duck Lake Road in Holton Township: Ditching
Lakewood Road – from Automobile to Russell Road in Dalton Township: Tree Work and Stump Grinding
US-31 – in Fruitport, Muskegon and Dalton Townships: Berm Removal
Various Subdivision Streets – north of Muskegon River in Muskegon Township: Dura Patching
Michillinda Road – from Whitehall Road to Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching
Various Locations – in Laketon and Dalton Townships: Hot Patching
Various Roads – in Blue Lake and Holton Townships: Shoulder Patching
Cline Road – from Maple Island Road to the west ¼ mile in Ravenna Township: Paving (Weather permitting.)