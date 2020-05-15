MUSKEGON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION

Report on Road Work/Construction

For the week of May 18 — 22,

The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.

Hall Road – from Canada to Peters Road in Casnovia Township: Ditching

Skeels Road – from Schow to Holton Duck Lake Road in Holton Township: Ditching

Lakewood Road – from Automobile to Russell Road in Dalton Township: Tree Work and Stump Grinding

US-31 – in Fruitport, Muskegon and Dalton Townships: Berm Removal

Various Subdivision Streets – north of Muskegon River in Muskegon Township: Dura Patching

Michillinda Road – from Whitehall Road to Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching

Various Locations – in Laketon and Dalton Townships: Hot Patching

Various Roads – in Blue Lake and Holton Townships: Shoulder Patching

Cline Road – from Maple Island Road to the west ¼ mile in Ravenna Township: Paving (Weather permitting.)

