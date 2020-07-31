MUSKEGON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of August 3 – 7, 2020
*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
Orshal Road – from River Road to the north 1500 feet in Fruitland Township: Ditch Clean Out
Maple Island Road – from Apple Avenue to Holton Road in Cedar Creek and Holton Townships: Crack Pouring
Various Subdivision Streets – in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching
Various Roads – in Blue Lake, Cedar Creek, Dalton, Holton, and Laketon Townships: Scrape Gravels
Brunswick Road – from Brickyard to Maple Island Road in Holton Township: Replace Culvert
Russell Road – from Silver Creek Road to Fruitvale Road in Blue Lake Township: Shoulder Repair
Access Highway, MacArthur road and Hall Road – in Muskegon and Egelston Townships: Fog Seal
Mt. Garfield Road – west of Maple Island Road to dead end in Fruitport & Sullivan Townships: Gravel Upgrade
Bard Road – from Beattie Road to and M-120 in Dalton Township: Installation of Box Culvert, Drain Cleanout and related work by contractor. Project is expected to take 3 weeks.
Cline Road -- from Blackmer Road west 2300 feet in Ravenna Township: Paving Project. Road Closed to through traffic. Duration approximately 3 weeks
Ellis Road – from Ravenna Road to Moorland Road and from Moorland Road to Maple Island Road (via Hostad Road and Sternberg Road) in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to be completed on or before September 1, 2020. The work will be divided into two phases and the posted detour route will guide traffic around the work area.
US-31 at Laketon Avenue – Bridge work at Laketon Avenue northbound and southbound – lane closures are expected until July for the northbound lanes and southbound lane closures will go until September. The southbound US-31 off ramp to Laketon Avenue will be closed for the entire project and the northbound entrance ramp to US-31 will be closed until July. Intermittent lane closures on Laketon under the bridge.
