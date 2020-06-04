MUSKEGON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of June 8 -12, 2020
*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
1. River Road – from Ewing and Holton Duck Lake Road Cedar Creek Township: Shoulder Patching
2. All Roads – Blue Lake, Cedar Creek, Egelston, Fruitport, and Holton Townships : Mowing
3. River Road – from Ewing to M-120 (Holton Road) in Dalton Township: Crack Pour
4. Michillinda Road – from Whitehall Road to Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township: Crack Pouring
5. Tyler Road – between Central and Automobile Roads in Dalton Township: Cross Tile Replacement
6. Tyler Road – east of Hyde Park Road in Dalton Township: Cross Tile Replacement
7. 1st, 2nd, 5th, Adams, East and West – in Twin Lake in Dalton Township: Chip Sealing
8. Holton Duck Lake Road – from River to Ryerson in Cedar Creek Township: Chip Sealing
9. Ryerson Road – from Holton Road to Maple Island Road in Dalton and Cedar Creek Townships: Chip Sealing
10. White Lake Drive – from Blue Lake Road to Staple Road in Blue Lake and Dalton Townships: Milling and Overlay
11. White Road – from Brooks Road to Maple Island Road in Egelston Township: Milling and Overlay
12. Russell Road – from Fruitvale to White Lake Drive in Blue Lake Township: Milling and Overlay
13. Silver Creek Road – from Russell Road to Holton Whitehall Road in Blue Lake and Whitehall Townships: Milling and Overlay
14. River Road – from Peterson Road to Scenic Drive in Laketon and Fruitland Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to take approximately 30 work days. The posted detour will consist of Peterson Road, Giles Road and Scenic Drive.
15. Ellis Road – from Ravenna Road to Moorland Road and from Moorland Road to Maple Island Road (via Hostad Road and Sternberg Road) in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to be completed on or before September 1, 2020. The work will be divided into two phases and the posted detour route will guide traffic around the work area.
16. US-31 at Laketon Avenue – Bridge work at Laketon Avenue northbound and southbound – lane closures are expected until July for the northbound lanes and southbound lane closures will go until September. The southbound US-31 off ramp to Laketon Avenue will be closed for the entire project and the northbound entrance ramp to US-31 will be closed until July.