MUSKEGON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of August 24 – 28, 2020
*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
Maple Island Road – in Egelston, Cedar Creek and Holton Townships: Chip Sealing
Brickyard Road – south of Tyler Road in Cedar Creek Township: Dura Patching
Various Roads – in Laketon, Montague, White River Townships: Dura Patching
Orshal Road – from River Road to the south to dead end AND from River Road to 1000 feet north in Fruitland Township: Ditching
Seba Road – in Ravenna Township: Ditching
Various Roads – in Blue Lake and Dalton Townships: Brush Hogging
Various Roads – in Dalton and Whitehall Townships: Shoulder Repair
Russell Road -- from White Lake Drive to Fruitvale Road: Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday the 24th and Tuesday the 25th of August for the day, but access will remain open for residents living within the termini as well as emergency responders.
Riley Thompson Road – from Pillon Road to M-120 in Dalton Township: Installation of drainage structure and related work by contractor through Drain Commission. Project is expected to take 1 week.
Fruitvale Road – from Walsh Road to the US-31 northbound on-ramp in Montague Township: Road Improvement paving project. Starting Monday, August 24th . Project is expected to take approximately Ten (10) working days. Please follow posted detour route.
Glenrick Avenue -- from DeBaker Street to Dangl Road in Muskegon Township: Road improvement paving project. Starting approximately mid-August and project is expected to take 30 days.
Ellis Road – from Ravenna Road to Moorland Road and from Moorland Road to Maple Island Road (via Hostad Road and Sternberg Road) in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to be completed on or before September 1, 2020. The work will be divided into two phases and the posted detour route will guide traffic around the work area.
US-31 at Laketon Avenue – Bridge work at Laketon Avenue northbound and southbound –southbound lane closures will be in effect until September. The southbound US-31 off ramp to Laketon Avenue will be closed for the entire project. Intermittent lane closures on Laketon under the bridge.