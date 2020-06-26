MUSKEGON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of June 29 – July 3, 2020
*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
US-31 – Dalton, Fruitport, Montague, Muskegon and Whitehall Townships: Mowing Grass
Various Roads – in Dalton Township: Shoulder Patching
Various Roads – in Muskegon Township: Dura Patching
South Shore Drive – from Scenic Drive to Nestrom Road in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching
Riley Thompson Road – Russell Road to Holton Road in Dalton Township: Chip Sealing
Duck Lake Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Fruitland Township: Chip Sealing
Bard Road – from Orshal Road to Nestrom Road in Fruitland Township: Chip Sealing
Lake Street – from Middle Lake Road to Duff Road in Dalton Township: Paving
Cline Road – from Blackmer Road to Bossett Road in Ravenna Township: Paving
Sullivan Road – from Heights Ravenna to Cline Road in Sullivan Township: Road will be closed for approximately two weeks for culvert replacement under permit by the Muskegon County Drain Commission. Please follow posted detour route.
River Road – from Peterson Road to Scenic Drive in Laketon and Fruitland Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to take approximately 30 work days. The posted detour will consist of Peterson Road, Giles Road and Scenic Drive.
Ellis Road – from Ravenna Road to Moorland Road and from Moorland Road to Maple Island Road (via Hostad Road and Sternberg Road) in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to be completed on or before September 1, 2020. The work will be divided into two phases and the posted detour route will guide traffic around the work area.
US-31 at Laketon Avenue – Bridge work at Laketon Avenue northbound and southbound – lane closures are expected until July for the northbound lanes and southbound lane closures will go until September. The southbound US-31 off ramp to Laketon Avenue will be closed for the entire project and the northbound entrance ramp to US-31 will be closed until July. Intermittent lane closures on Laketon under the bridge.