Muskegon County Road Comission
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of June 1 -5, 2020
*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
Hall Road – from Canada to Peters Road in Casnovia Township: Ditching
All Roads – Countywide: Mowing
MacArthur Road – from Quarterline to Brooks Road in Muskegon Township: Crack Pour
Ryerson Road – from Schow to Maple Island Road in Cedar Creek Township: Crack Pour
McMillan Road – Simonelli Road to Hyde Park in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching
Michillinda Road – from Whitehall Road to Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township: Crack Pouring
Various Locations – in Dalton Township: Brush Hogging
Various Gravel Roads – in Blue Lake, Cedar Creek and Holton Townships: Scraping and Patching
River Road – from Peterson Road to Scenic Drive in Laketon and Fruitland Townships: Road Improvement Project will start on June 1, 2020 and work is expected to take approximately 30 work days. The posted detour will consist of Peterson Road, Giles Road and Scenic Drive.
Ellis Road – from Ravenna Road to Moorland Road and from Moorland Road to Maple Island Road (via Hostad Road and Sternberg Road) in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Road Improvement Project will start on June 1, 2020 and work is expected to be completed on or before September 1, 2020. The work will be divided into two phases and the posted detour route will guide traffic around the work area.
US-31 at Laketon Avenue – Bridge work at Laketon Avenue northbound and southbound – lane closures are expected until July for the northbound lanes and southbound lane closures will go until September. The southbound US-31 off ramp to Laketon Avenue will be closed for the entire project and the northbound entrance ramp to US-31 will be closed until July.