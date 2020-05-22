Muskegon County Road Commission

Report on Road Work/Construction

For the week of May 26-29, 2020

The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.

Hall Road – from Canada to Peters Road in Casnovia Township: Ditching

Various Locations – Countywide: Catch Basin Cleaning

Access Highway – from Getty Street to Brusse in Muskegon Township: Crack Pour

Ryerson Road – from M-120 to Maple Island Road in Cedar Creek Township: Crack Pour

McMillan Road – Whitehall Road to Hyde Park in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching

Michillinda Road – from Whitehall Road to Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching

Various Locations – in Dalton Townships: Brush Hogging

Various Roads – in Laketon Townships: Shoulder Patching

River Road – from Ewing to Holton Duck Lake Road in Cedar Creek Township: Milling and Paving

Tags