Muskegon County Road Commission
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of May 26-29, 2020
The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
Hall Road – from Canada to Peters Road in Casnovia Township: Ditching
Various Locations – Countywide: Catch Basin Cleaning
Access Highway – from Getty Street to Brusse in Muskegon Township: Crack Pour
Ryerson Road – from M-120 to Maple Island Road in Cedar Creek Township: Crack Pour
McMillan Road – Whitehall Road to Hyde Park in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching
Michillinda Road – from Whitehall Road to Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching
Various Locations – in Dalton Townships: Brush Hogging
Various Roads – in Laketon Townships: Shoulder Patching
River Road – from Ewing to Holton Duck Lake Road in Cedar Creek Township: Milling and Paving