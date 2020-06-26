SALT LAKE CITY – Rob Jacobs of Whitehall, MI, graduated from the University of Utah on April 30.
Jacobs, whose major is listed as Business Administration BS was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university's first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020.
Students in the Class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries. This class is the first to graduate from the U since it was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions.