Whitehall
Police Station
September 16
• A traffic stop for a defective brake light led to the driver being cited for illegal possession of a salmon. During the 9:05 p.m. stop in the 1000 block of Colby St the officer asked routine questions including what the driver had been doing. The Fruitport Township man said that he had been fishing and when asked if he had any luck said that he had and offered to show it to the officers. That’s when the officer noticed the injury to the side of the fish indicating an illegal snag catch. The 23-year-old admitted to the illegal catch and his fish and pole were confiscated. The suspect was caught (cited) and released.
• A Montague man was charged with a felony for fleeing police after an officer attempted to stop the driver at 2:33 a.m. An officer on patrol in the 1300 block of Colby noted the vehicle was speeding and started following, also noting it crossed the double yellow centerline. After the suspect turned north on Thompson St the officer activated the overhead lights but it did not stop and continued even after the officer activated the siren and continued until pulling into a driveway in the 4700 block of Dowling St. in Montague. He was taken into custody and admitted to seeing the officer’s light, admitted to having an improper license plate and having smoked marijuana earlier. The 48-year-old would not cooperate with sobriety tests. The suspect was lodged at the Muskegon County jail for Fleeing & Eluding, OWI 2nd offense and Improper Registration and a blood sample was taken to be sent the MSP crime lab.
• Officers leaving a coffee break at 1:29 a.m. recognized a man walking into the business in the 8000 block of Water St in Montague. A computer check confirmed that the 41 year old had an outstanding warrant for drug possession and officer made contact. After confirming the Montague man’s identity, he was taken into custody without incident and later lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
September 15
• At 8:18 p.m. officers on patrol observed a man entering a business in the 200 block of E Colby St. They recognized the man and a computer check showed that his driver license was suspended. A short time later the 39-year-old was seen driving on Colby St and stopped. The Whitehall man admitted that his license was suspended but having trouble getting it corrected due to limited access to courts and the Secretary of State. The driver was cited for DWLS and released.
September 14
• Whitehall Police were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of W Hanson St but soon discovered it was about a crash in the 100 block of W Colby St. During the crash investigation officers learned that at about 1:48 p.m. an 80-year-old Montague man was west bound on Colby St when a west bound pickup truck attempted to pass using the left turn lane. That vehicle, driven by a 58-year-old Whitehall Township man, was pulling a small trailer and when returning to the travel lane, the trailer struck the first vehicle. The second driver claimed that he was attempting to avoid a rear-end collision with the first but witnesses disputed that saying they head the truck’s engine revving as it passed. No one was injured in the crash and no citations were issued.
September 12
• A dog was returned to its home and a kitten found a new home after police assisted on a call of a dog running loose in the 500 block of S Division St. Whitehall Police were called at about 11:12 a.m. by neighbor that saw the dog was in a gulley, barking and digging into the bank and were concerned. They then found that the dog’s attention was on a kitten stuck in a hole. The dog had tags and was returned to its home by the officer and the kitten was adopted by the neighbor that called.
September 11
• Whitehall Police investigated a sexual assault that occurred while residents of a group home were on a trip into Whitehall. Police were notified at 5:30 p.m. of the incident that occurred in a vehicle traveling on Colby St earlier in the day. A female resident reported that a male resident sitting next to her touched her inappropriately. The case report is being sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for review.
September 10
• At 7:27 a.m. officers were called to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Colby St. The caller reported that an upstairs neighbor had been shouting in their apartment since 6:00 a.m. Officers spoke to the neighbor who admitted to shouting at people in the next apartment because they called her a “gawker”. The woman was warned about making noise and waking people that might still be sleeping. No further action was taken.