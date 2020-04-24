ROCKFORD, MI - The West Michigan Tourist Association is asking for any and all assistance in helping spread the word about a missing local teen (Maya Sippel) who ran away from home early in the morning on April 18th.
Maya disappeared from home earlier this April and was returned safely at that time: she has currently disappeared for a second time.
The missing teen is Maya Sippel: 14 years old, 5'4", 122 lbs. Maya has dark brown eyes and dark brown (almost black) hair. She has braces and multiple ear piercings (see photos on below poster).
Maya was last seen on Main Street in Rockford, Michigan, on the morning of Saturday, April 18th.
Maya is without her medication, and is at risk. Her parents are seeking any information on Maya's whereabouts.
Please contact the Rockford Police Department with any information at 616-866-9557.
You are also encouraged to share the missing person poster on social media, or print and distribute locally: https://www.facebook.com/KlaasKIDSsearchcenter/photos/a.297306586953013/3543721768978129/?type=3&theater