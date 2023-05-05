Kathy Moore, whose career of public service has benefitted the citizens of Muskegon County for over 30 years, is the Muskegon Community College (MCC) 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. She addressed graduates at MCC’s 2023 commencement May 3 at Trinity Health Arena.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor that Muskegon Community College bestows upon an outstanding graduate. The award salutes the achievements of exceptional alumni whose personal lives, professional achievements, and community service exemplify the goals of their alma mater.
As the Administrative Health Officer and Public Health Director for Muskegon County, Moore works to implement and enforce rules and regulations to prevent disease, promote health and protect the environment. She credits the “awesome leadership and collaborative spirit” of our local community service organizations, for working in partnership to successfully respond to the challenges of the pandemic.
Moore’s dedication to public service is exemplified by decades of community service. Moore has volunteered her expertise to over a dozen organizations including Access Health, Foundation for Muskegon Community College, Girl Scouts, Harbor Hospice Palliative Care, Muskegon Community College, Muskegon Rotary Club, United Way of the Lakeshore, and Urban League of Greater Muskegon.
After graduating from MCC in 1991, she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Grand Valley State University. Her professional development achievements include Public Health Leadership Scholars Program, Leadership West Michigan, FEMA Incident Command System Certificates, Emergency Management Institute, Six Sigma Lean Black Belt in Government, and others.
Moore’s service and accomplishments have been recognized with a variety of honors including; Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion Award from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services; Outstanding Leader Recognition from the Muskegon N.A.A.C.P.; Community Impact Award from United Way of the Lakeshore; Local Public Health Director’s Award from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services; Woman of Accomplishment Award from the Greater Muskegon Women’s Club; and others.
She and her spouse, Marvin, have two grown daughters, both of whom graduated from the University of Michigan, and a 14-year-old son who is an athlete and mathlete in Reeths-Puffer Schools.