MUSKEGON – On Sunday, May 31 people gathered outside of the Michael E. Kobza Hall of Justice in downtown Muskegon to protest the death of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.
The Muskegon protest was just one of many to have occurred following Floyd’s death on May 25. The protests are meant to draw attention to the issue of police brutality against African American communities in the United States.
Many protests such as the ones in Minnesota, Atlanta, Detroit and Grand Rapids were followed by violence and looting.
Muskegon resident Zach Gray said he was at the Grand Rapids protest the night before.
“This is one thing that the news did not clarify yesterday. The big protest was from 6 to 7 p.m., after 7 p.m. the majority of us left and was peaceful, whatever happened after that was not part of that initial protest,” said Gray.
Some news agencies are reporting that extremist groups may have infiltrated some protests to turn them violent and delegitimize them. One such agency is Minnesota Public Radio.
“State officials, protesters and residents say they’re alarmed by the presence of extremists who may be using Twin Cities protests against the police killing of George Floyd as cover to burn down buildings and face off with law enforcement. Hundreds of buildings have been damaged and many totally burned in recent days,” from Minnesota Public Radio, Outsiders, extremists are among those fomenting violence in Twin Cities.
Prior to the protest beginning Gray said the people he came with were aware of the problem, and are on the lookout to try and prevent violence from beginning.
“We are preparing for that; we are going to try and self-police our own groups. If people have any concerns about those in the group that might be showing signs of aggression, showing any concerns at all, tell other people,” said Gray.
Hours before the protest began downtown businesses began boarding up their stores. Hopeful that things wouldn’t turn violent, the business owners were preparing for the worst.
A local volunteer Fred Assink, along with a few of his friends, helped to board up the windows at the 1st assured Bail Bonds and Sew What Re-upholstery & Leather Shop building.
Assink said he put the word up on Facebook that he was willing to come downtown and help the local businesses however he could.
But it never came to violence in downtown Muskegon, and in a show of solidarity the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department came out to show their support. Officers gave fist bumps to people in the crowd, and Sheriff Michael Poulin gave a speech showing support for those in attendance that afternoon.
“We are here to serve you. Please do not let one criminal act define all of us. We are better than this as a law enforcement family and we are better than this as a community,” said Poulin during his speech.
Later in an interview Poulin said, “What’s taking place today is we have a great group of people exercising their rights as they should. As an elected official, as the sheriff of Muskegon County, I support that 100-percent.
“There was a tragic incident that happened in Minnesota, and as I said earlier, I hope this criminal act doesn’t define what law enforcement is. We can do better, we can do better, and both as a law enforcement community and an agency. These people are great, and we support everything they are doing.
“There are bad apples in every profession there is. But I tell you when it comes to law enforcement, you’re serving the public, and that’s (death of Floyd) is just unacceptable.”
Speaking on what sort of changes law enforcement could make to prevent future deaths Poulin said that it starts with who gets hired. Poulin believes law enforcement agencies can do better to screen individuals before handing them a badge and a gun.
He also said they can work more to understand the different people in the communities they police, and hold officers who commit bad acts more accountable.
Nurse practitioner Kortrez King said he has experienced racism from the police. He has been pulled over by police while driving with his wife, who is white, because they wanted to question if she was being held against her will.
On another occasion he said he was leaving the hospital in his scrubs, when he was pulled over, officers believed thought he might have a warrant out for his arrest due to a recent name change he made. But King said he changed his last name to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.
But when speaking to the White Lake Beacon King seemed very optimistic about the future of race relations in this country.
“I am very happy and proud to see so many white faces coming out here to support us (African Americans). To see that there have been injustices that have hurt black people for years,” said King.
“The fact that so many people that are not of color see it just warms my heart, and the future will be better. So today I am glad to stand with those that are not colored as brothers and sisters to represent George Floyd.”