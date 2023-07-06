The Muskegon Museum of History and Science invites you into the world of bugs.
On the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, the Play and Learn program allows young children to explore new sensations and topics. Beginning at 10 a.m., infants and toddlers ages 0-4 are invited to join for a 15-20-minute long organized story time followed by free play. The event will run roughly 50-60 minutes in total. May and June’s programs will focus on bugs.
Little Learners is a free, literacy-based program that fosters exploration in young children of Muskegon County. Through this program, infants and toddlers are able to learn through songs, stories, sensory stations, motor skills stations, art, and much more.
The museum also provides a free book for families to take home, in addition to special crafts and activities.
“The Little Learners program is such an exciting event because we get to watch young children grow and learn and play in such an incredibly hands-on way,” said Lakeshore Museum Center program specialist Wendy VanWoerkom. “With this specific topic, they get to interact with bugs in a way they most likely haven’t before, and watching them discover something new is such a joy for everyone at the museum.”
While registration is required for Little Learners Play & Learn, there is no cost to attend. Registration is available now at eventbrite.com/e/405310142547. If you are interested in visiting the museum galleries after the event, museum entry is free to Muskegon County residents and museum members and $5 for non-residents ages 3 and older.