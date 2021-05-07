The White Lake Area Sportsfishing Association (WLASA) has announced that they will be canceling their 2021 Kids Fishing Contest.
The competition was originally scheduled for what would have been June’s free fishing weekend on Saturday, June 12. However, due to COVID-19 and the unknowns surrounding the emerging variant strains, the organization has decided to cancel.
Area fisherman will still be able to participate in the Department of Natural Resources free fishing weekend from June 12 — 13 on White Lake.
WLASA is an organization that is committed to educating the public about the environmental changes that happen in the White Lake Community and how it effects the fishing industry.