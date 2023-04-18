Take an adventure around downtown Muskegon Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) activities.
STEAM Along the Lakeshore is a free family fun event in downtown Muskegon that promotes STEAM learning in the community. Participants will be given a map to visit activity booths in Hackley Park, Hackley Public Library, Lakeshore Fab Lab of Muskegon Community College, Muskegon Museum of Art, and Muskegon Museum of History and Science. Each STEAM activity is different at every location and is sure to be a fun and educational experience to remember.
Participants will receive STEAM swag bags which consist of a take-home STEAM kit activity, a t-shirt, and a passport to collect stamps for completing each activity at the event. Passports can be turned in for raffle prizes and gifts from each location. Activities begin at all locations at 10 am, however, the swag bags and passports can be picked up in Hackley Park.
Organizers are excited to bring STEAM Along the Lakeshore back for a second year as the event had a great turnout from the community in its first year. Organizers include the Hackley Public Library, Lakeshore Fab Lab, Lakeshore Museum Center, MiSTEM Network, Muskegon Community College, and Muskegon Museum of Art.