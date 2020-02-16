WHITEHALL – On Saturday, Feb .8 the White Lake Area Sportfishing Association (WLASA) held their annual Kids! Get Hooked on Fishing clinic.
The clinic took place at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Ave., and was open to third through fifth grade students. Those in attendance got to practice their fishing and knot tying skills.
Students also learned how to identify the different parts of a fish, how to make a lure, and the basics of ice fishing.
Each student went home with a grab bag full of goodies, and a coupon to be used at either Armstrong’s Sporting Goods in Whitehall or Johnson’s Great Outdoors in Montague.
The two-hour clinic ran from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The WLASA is a non-profit focused on improving the quality of fishing in the White Lake area. Working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), WLASA helped launch a hatchery to improve the almost non-existent walleye population in White Lake.
The organization is also involved in the management of the DNR pond on the Muskegon River. The pond produces on average 500,000 walleye each year.
The walleye spawned in this pond are not only planted in White Lake, but also other lakes located in Western Michigan.