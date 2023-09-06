The Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of White Lake Council 12985, just concluded their annual charity raffle and are pleased to report about $4,500 in profits. The profits will be donated to helping local people in need to include food banks, clothing and home items, the Giving Tree, Muskegon Pregnancy Services and winter coats for kids. The raffle tickets were sold by volunteers at Masses and at different events in the White Lake area during August. Amy VanLoon, Executive Director of the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, pulled the winning tickets at noon on Sept. 5.
The raffle winners were: 1st place $500 – Ryan Boyd, 2nd place $400 – John Wade and 3rd place $300 – Jan Grimaldi. The Knights want to thank everyone who purchased raffle tickets and those who volunteered to sell raffle tickets. The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization of Catholic men looking to make a difference in their communities. They are guided by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism. The council has about 130 active members.