The Montague Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of White Lake Council 12985, held their annual “Tootsie-Roll” drive in Montague and Whitehall last Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Knights members were wearing yellow vests at designated street corners and area businesses.
The Knights received $4,160.79 in donations Saturday morning. The donations collected will assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with most of the donations supporting local needs. The Knights of Columbus would like to extend a sincere thank you to those who made donations during their morning commutes through the towns of Montague and Whitehall, and to customers at Montague Foods and Gil-Roy Hardware, and to the parishioners of St. James Catholic Church for their continued and generous support.