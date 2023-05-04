05-07-23.wb.k of c.jpg

Members of the Knights of Columbus gathered at the Fruitvale and Water St. intersection in Montague for their annual Tootsie Roll drive last Saturday to collect donations to aid those with special needs. The Knights were also at other intersections in Montague and Whitehall.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Montague Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of White Lake Council 12985, held their annual “Tootsie-Roll” drive in Montague and Whitehall last Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Knights members were wearing yellow vests at designated street corners and area businesses.

The Knights received $4,160.79 in donations Saturday morning. The donations collected will assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with most of the donations supporting local needs. The Knights of Columbus would like to extend a sincere thank you to those who made donations during their morning commutes through the towns of Montague and Whitehall, and to customers at Montague Foods and Gil-Roy Hardware, and to the parishioners of St. James Catholic Church for their continued and generous support.

Tags