The Knights of Columbus Our Lady of the Lake Council 12985 recently delivered 250 children’s coats to the White Lake Community Free Store and another 25 infant coats to the Muskegon Pregnancy Center as part of their Coats for Kids program.
The Free Store, located at 117 S. Division St. in Whitehall, makes it its mission to provide free emergency clothing, personal items, and housewares to people in the community that have an immediate need.
“Helping provide coats for kids in the area is one way that the 130 member local council can help bring a little comfort into our corner of the world,” K of C leader Mike Beyer said.
Elie Ghazal, a Whitehall resident who has been a K of C member for two years, said he is amazed at the outreach that can happen when people join together.
“This council provides funds for the White Lake Giving Tree each year in addition to working on gathering food items and gifts and then distributing them to community members," Ghazal said. "We have donated funds to help the Muskegon Pregnancy Center install an ultrasound machine. In the spring you’ll see about 35 guys standing on street corners to collect money to give to organizations in our area that help those with mental and physical disabilities."
"Additionally, we provide funds to support the Rothbury and the Lebanon Lutheran food banks. We try to reach out to many of our neighbors in need,” Beyer added. “Many people have come to know us because of our award-winning Lenten Fish Fry dinners and we hope people realize that the funds from that activity help provide things like coats for kids, food for the less fortunate, and even water wells for people in Nigeria."
K of C member Dave Sipka said the council also focuses many of its efforts on helping St. James Catholic Church in Montague.
“Every church, no matter what denomination, needs help to do the many things that churches do," Sipka said. "Providing 250 coats for kids is a way that we can show that Christ’s influence is still changing the world.”