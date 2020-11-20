MONTAGUE – Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montague based Knights of Columbus Council 12985 decided to conduct a raffle to benefit the White Lake Giving Tree (WLGT).
The raffle raised $7,270 for the WLGT, which is a charity that provides food and gifts to hundreds of families in need each Christmas.
Amy VanLoon, the Executive Director at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, offered to draw the winning tickets. The winners were: Gary Greiner, 1st place prize of $500. Mike Beyer, 2nd place prize of $400 and Tom Bart who won the 3rd place prize of $300.
Tickets were purchased at the: Shelby Bank locations in Montague and Whitehall, the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and at St. James Catholic Church.
Also, many Knights members bought and sold tickets covering an area from Grand Rapids to Hart. There was an outpouring of generosity and enthusiasm from people who bought tickets.
On a side note, regarding Gary Greiner and his winning the 1st place prize of $500. For the past two winters, previous Grand Knight Dave Sipka and his wife Wendy Sipka went to Florida.
Dave Sipka asked Gary Greiner, then Deputy Grand Knight, to cover for him as Grand Knight while he was on vacation. As a thank you, Dave Sipka purchased six raffle tickets and put Geiner’s name on them.
One of those six tickets won Greiner the 1st place prize.
The Knights of Columbus is a global fraternal organization of Catholic men looking to make a difference in their communities. It is guided by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
The Our Lady of White Lake Council 12985 has more than 130 active members.
The Knights of Columbus council and the WLGT would like to thank everyone who supported this raffle. We could not have done this without you.