WHITEHALL – The Knights of Columbus will conduct a charity raffle event starting on Oct. 3 and ending with a drawing on Nov. 16 at Noon at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce office location.
The profits from the raffle will be donated to the White Lake Giving Tree so they can help families in need with food and gifts during the holiday season.
Raffle tickets will become available the weekend of Oct. 3 and the cost the per ticket is $10- or 6 tickets for $50. There will be three prizes: 1st place $500, 2nd place $400 and 3rd place $300.
These awards will be given regardless of the number of tickets sold. Tickets can be purchased at two locations: St. James Catholic Church business office on Monday- Thursday from 9AM to 3:30PM (also on Thursday nights from 6PM to 7PM); or at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce office on Monday-Friday 11AM to 3PM.
If you have questions please contact John Robillard at 231- 893-2220. State of Michigan raffle license: R59085.