MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL — The annual White Lake Labor Day Community Walk again brought together Whitehall and Montague residents Monday morning for a leisurely stroll across the bridge separating the two cities. Chamber of Commerce executive director Amy VanLoon said about 165 people participated in the walk, comparable to the events in 2021 and 2019.
“It remains a community favorite,” VanLoon said. “We definitely have some repeat walkers from year to year that wouldn’t miss it. I think it’s a nice opportunity for folks to come out and reconnect with friends and neighbors. It’s a great way to celebrate Labor Day.”
The walk is one of many around the state that is inspired by the Mackinac Bridge Walk, which took place the same day. VanLoon said the Michigan Fitness Foundation several years ago began encouraging communities around the state to create their own walks in the style of the Mackinac walk. The bridge in the middle of the White Lake community made it a natural choice to host a similar event.
“It’s an event we have sponsors for and it’s one of our low-stress events,” VanLoon said with a chuckle. “It’s easy to put on. You come on over and walk.”
Whitehall mayor Steven Salter and Montague mayor Tom Lohman led the dozens of participants on the walk, which began near Montague Foods at the Hart-Montague trailhead and ended at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce building. There walkers were greeted with an assortment of healthy snacks, like bottles of water, fruit and packs of trail mix.
VanLoon said the event is a highlight of the Chamber’s annual schedule and it plans to continue the walk in future years.