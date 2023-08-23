The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (WLACC), along with the Cities of Montague and Whitehall, prepare to host their 17th Annual Labor Day Community Walk Monday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.
For more than 50 years, Michigan residents have gathered for the Mackinac Bridge Walk; however, not all Michigan residents are able to travel as far as St. Ignace. The WLACC, the Cities of Montague and Whitehall, along with Gold Sponsor New Beginnings Church, and Silver Sponsor Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, hope to give more Michiganders an opportunity to participate in this walking tradition by encouraging residents to participate in their local community walk.
The Labor Day Community Walk will take place on the Hart–Montague Bike Trail and will begin at the Montague Trail Head, located at the east end of Spring Street, behind Whitehall Products and Montague Foods. City officials and area leaders will walk with the people of the community across the White River Bridge to the Chamber of Commerce located at 124 W. Hanson in Whitehall. Walkers are welcome to continue on the path or may turn around and return to the starting point. Healthy refreshments will be available at the Chamber Depot after the walk.
“We look forward to the Labor Day Community Walk each year,” says Stephanie Ware, Director of Events & Membership at the WLACC. “This is a fun opportunity for our community to be a part of something bigger, that is, dozens of these walks happening in towns across our state, as well as a chance to get your walking shoes on and promote health and wellness!”
The White Lake Area is one of several Michigan communities holding a Labor Day walk. Officials believe the walk is an important step toward helping its citizens lead healthier, more physically active lives. The White Lake Area is a great place to take advantage of beautiful parks, trails and lakes by hiking, biking, and swimming your way to fitness and health.
For more information, call the White Lake Area Chamber at 231-893-4585 or visit www.whitelake.org.