Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) is proud to recognize the recipients of the 2021 Roots in Education grant. Each year, this program accepts nominations of teachers across Michigan and Florida who embody a specific word; this year’s word was innovation. Of the nominees, 25 winners are each awarded a $1,000 grant. Throughout September 2021, over 300 active pre-K through 12th grade classroom teachers in Michigan and Florida were nominated for the Roots in Education grant by students, parents, other teachers, community members, or administrators.
While this year’s nominated teachers were all deserving of this grant, the 25 selected recipients for the 2021 grants include two from Muskegon County:
Beth Monaweck | Twin Lake Elementary | Twin Lake
Allison Westra | Muskegon Christian School | Muskegon
LMCU’s Vice President of Community Relations, Matt Cook, extends his congratulations to this year’s winners: “I am so impressed with and inspired by the Roots in Education grant recipients this year. 2020 and 2021 brought new challenges to educators everywhere. I want to thank every teacher who was nominated and everyone who nominated them for sharing their story with us.”