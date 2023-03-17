WHITEHALL — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) recently opened a new location in Whitehall. The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce organized a ribbon cutting Thursday in honor of the opening.
“We are excited to welcome Lake Michigan Credit Union’s Whitehall Mortgage Office to our area,” Chamber of Commerce director of events and membership Stephanie Ware said. “It’s always exciting when a new business comes to town, and we love seeing the ways other businesses and community members come out to support and celebrate them.”
LMCU has different mortgage and loan services that the residents of Whitehall can now easily access in their new location on 312 Colby St.
“I am a mortgage loan originator, which basically means I can help people to do construction loans, purchase loans, or refinance for primary residence, secondary residence and investment properties,” Stephanie Hunter of LMCU said.
Hunter said she hopes the new location will help residents of Whitehall gain easier access to whatever loans and mortgages they need.
“I’ve had a presence here with an office for a couple of years and then another office,” said Hunter. “But this ability to have a standalone I think is really a great growth spot for LMCU. For people in Whitehall, it’s nice to have an actual entire building and visibility of LMCU in town.”