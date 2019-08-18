MUSKEGON COUNTY – There are 25 different species of sturgeon in the world. The kind that reside in Lake Michigan are the lake sturgeon, sometimes known as the rock sturgeon.
The long lived fish is prized for the caviar it produces, and at one point were almost extinct due to over fishing and the logging industry. However, fish biologists have been starting to see a rise in their population, which they say is good for the ecology of the lake.
In the mid-1800s there were over 100,000 sturgeon in Lake Michigan, now there are only a few thousand.
Director Marty Holtgren, Muskegon River Watershed Assembly, said he has been studying the fish for 25 years. Holtgren first got his start studying lake sturgeon as a biologist working for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
Despite the fish species being on the rise in the lake, Holtgren said these are not mature adults. Lake sturgeon have a life span the lasts between 50 to 100 years, and they grow to be between six and seven-feet long.
However, these full grown adults are rarely seen nowadays.
Since they are so long lived they can give birth multiple times during their life cycle.
They are not widely spread. The fish give birth upstream in rivers and other bodies of water that feed into the lake.
When the fish spawns it follows a cycle similar to salmon. It returns to the place of its birth to lay its eggs. Holtgren said lake sturgeon in this area lay eggs in the Muskegon River.
He said the fish lay around 100,000 eggs, and only one-percent of the fish that hatch from these eggs survive. After the fish hatch they will then travel down river into Lake Michigan.
One thing to note though is that not all of the rivers and streams that feed into the lake have seen growth in their birthing populations like the Muskegon River. Also, the population growth is also partially man made.
Places like St. Joseph have not seen a population growth.
In a place like Manistee there are stream side hatcheries that are maintained by biologists. Muskegon’s growth though has not been influenced by the use of hatcheries.
Jay Wesley, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said the population growth is due to the protections placed on the fish.
“Lake sturgeon populations are growing in Lake Michigan due to population protections (it is illegal to harvest lake sturgeon), habitat restoration, and stocking efforts,” e-mailed Wesley.
The state has an agreement with tribal commercial fisherman to leave the lake sturgeon alone.
The largest amount of growth for the fish according to Wesley, has come from the Menominee River. The Menominee is a 116 mile river that connects the Upper Peninsula to Wisconsin, forming a boundary between the two states.
Lake Michigan may now have the second largest population of lake sturgeon out of all the great lakes. The first is Lake Superior.
Holtgren said there are very few predators that can threaten lake sturgeon. Sea lamprey could have an impact but lake sturgeon are not a prime food source for the predator.
The fish is also a great natural control for certain invasive species like zebra muscles.
To keep track of the growing fish population, biologists have been tagging the fish using the same technology used to tag pets. They also are analyzing the DNA of the fish, which can be unique to the area it spawns in. This data is analyzed at Michigan State University.