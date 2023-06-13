The Lakeshore Art Festival will take place Saturday, June 24 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, June 25 from 9am-5pm. The nationally recognized event will feature a unique blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food, and fun in Downtown Muskegon, Michigan. Guests will experience over 250 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a Children’s Lane, artisan food market, street performers, multiple interactive art stations, and so much more!
Event highlights include:
• Juried Fine Art: nearly 100 exhibitors in Hackley Park.
• Craft & Artisan Food: 150 exhibitors on 4th St. and Western Ave.
• Author’s Alley: 20 Michigan authors at 4th St. and Clay Ave.
• 12 food vendors.
• Children’s Lane: Many Interactive art and educational stations with free or low-cost activities.
• Street performers: Located in Hackley Park and at Olthoff Stage.
• #LAFRocks Public Art Project: 6 local artists have created artistic masterpieces out of small boulders that will be displayed throughout the festival footprint. In addition, Muskegon Museum of Art will host a rock decorating booth in the roundabout for guests to express their creativity.
See the full line up and view this year’s Lakeshore Art Festival brochure here at lakeshoreartfestival.org.