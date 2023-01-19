The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Lakeshore Living Show. Formerly the Home, Garden, + Boat Show, the Lakeshore Living Show will feature products and services that showcase the unique lakeshore lifestyle that Muskegon County offers. With miles of beaches, inland lakes and rivers, residents take pride in beautiful homes and recreation. The best of the Muskegon Lakeshore businesses, products, food, and outdoor recreation will be on display at this waterfront lifestyle show.
“Muskegon’s transformation is undeniable. This show will help you connect with people who can help you find your passion along the Lakeshore,” says Cindy Larsen, President of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “We imagine that people will not only attend the show, but enjoy the downtown social district, while they are here.”
The Lakeshore Living Show will be held Friday, Apr. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Apr. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center. Located in the historic waterfront downtown, the show will feature over 60 exhibitors who are experts in home, garden, outdoor recreation, and local cuisine. Demonstrations and seminars will also be offered. Applications for exhibitors are now open and can be found online at https://lakeshorelivingmkg.org/. Applications close on Feb. 10.