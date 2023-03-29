The Lakeshore Living Show debuts at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon Apr. 14 and 15. The show will be held Friday, Apr 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Apr. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lakeshore Living Show will feature over 50 local exhibitors who are experts in home improvement, landscaping, and outdoor recreation.
“We are excited to be able to promote the new convention center and all the downtown has to offer during this event,” said Cindy Larsen, President of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “The show is more of an experience with live music Friday and demonstrations throughout the day on Saturday."
Live music by Aintee-Kim and U’Neek Soul will kick off the show Friday night. All day Saturday there will be live demonstrations in the main event space including Mixology 101 with Burl & Sprig, how to make a terrarium with Barry’s Green House, Michigan Roof Maintenance 101 with West Michigan Roofing and how to create the perfect charcuterie board with Kuntry Cookin’.
This year people should plan to explore the downtown restaurants before or after the show. Ticket prices include coupons with discounts to local restaurants good for the weekend. Tickets are available online now at lakeshorelivingmkg.org for $10. Tickets will also be available at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.
The Lakeshore Living Show is a production of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce with support from the Lakeshore Home Builders Association, VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, Shepherd Shoreline Gutter and Garage Doors and Home Pro of West Michigan. Additional show supporters and exhibitors are listed online at lakeshorelivingmkg.org.