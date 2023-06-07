Dress in your best 1920s attire and attend the Roaring 20s Tea Event at the Hackley & Hume Historic Site of the Lakeshore Museum Center.
Spend a Saturday back in time with this exciting event Saturday, June 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission includes a tea event, a tour of the Hackley & Hume Houses, and a photo opportunity in the Hume House. The tea event will include delicious refreshments and a presentation of life in the 1920s from museum staff. Enjoy an afternoon of tea, coffee, and lemonade, as well as sandwiches and sweet treats.
The Hackley & Hume Historic Sites, built by Muskegon lumber barons Charles Hackley and Thomas Hume, are open for the Roaring 20s Tea Party. The Hackley House, restored to its 1890s appearance, depicts life for one of Muskegon’s most well-known community members. The Hume Home, a snapshot of a 1920s home, shows how a post-lumbering era family lived.
“We are so excited to be hosting this event again this year. Our guests will get to jump back in time and experience the 1920s in a setting that truly is from the era itself,” said Historic Sites Director Erin Schmitz. “Events like these are what the Lakeshore Museum Center is all about: educating while having fun and being involved in the community. We hope to see members of Muskegon dressed to the nines in their dapper fashion and flapper attire.”
Space is limited, so purchase your tickets soon. Tickets are available online now at eventbrite.com/e/roaring-20s-tea-event-tickets-514388950197. Tickets are $15 for non-members, $12 for members, and $7 for children aged 1 and younger.
Upon arrival, check in to the ‘City Barn’ (carriage house), conveniently located between the Hackley and Hume Houses. Free parking is available on Webster Ave and 6th Street.