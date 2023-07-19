This summer, the Lakeshore Museum Center is once again hosting walking tours of downtown Muskegon that celebrate the city’s rich history.
This year, tours fall into two categories – Historic Tours and Urban Renewal Tours. On the Historic Walking Tour, participants will learn about the past and current uses of many of Muskegon’s historic businesses and residences, including the McCraken building, Charles Hackley’s father’s house, what life was like for the Spaniola family as they operated the market on Western Ave., and other interesting stories about historic downtown Muskegon.
The Urban Renewal Tours, in conjunction with the Urban Renewal exhibit running from June 2023 to January 2024, focus on the urban renewal that occurred in Muskegon in the 1970s, including the creation of the Muskegon Mall, and the ways the city developed after.
The 90-minute walking tours are scheduled for alternating Fridays and Tuesdays from June 13 through August 29, 2023. In July, the morning tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be the Urban Renewal Tour, and the afternoon tour from 2 to 3:30 p.m. will be the Historic Tour. Then, in August, the morning tour will be the Historic Tour and the afternoon tour will be the Urban Renewal Tour. Participants can expect to walk about a mile during each tour.
Tickets for all tours are $13 for members of the Lakeshore Museum Center and $15 for non-members. Register for the Urban Renewal Tour at urbanrenewaltour.eventbrite.com and the Historic Tours at historictour23.eventbrite.com. Register for either tour by visiting the Museum Store or calling (231) 722-0278.
Groups of six or more can contact the Lakeshore Museum Center at 231-724-5543 to schedule an alternate tour date or time.
For more information and to view the weather policy for these events, visit the Lakeshore Museum Center online at lakeshoremuseum.org.