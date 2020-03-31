As communities continue to comply with staying safe at home, families everywhere cite an increasing need for at-home activities that provide both entertainment and education. Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon has addressed this growing need by making many resources available for family members of all ages.
“This is definitely a difficult time,” stated Jackie Huss, program manager at the museum. “But while we may not be able to offer our traditional programming, we are continuing to find ways to serve and support the community.”
From the comfort and safety of home, patrons can enjoy a virtual historic visit by browsing and viewing the museum’s collection at lakeshoremuseum.org/our-collection. In addition, the museum has made it easy to find an activity for each member of the family, all in one place.
“We have created a page on our website dedicated to fun and educational resources and activities that can be done at-home,” shared Huss. “Just like at the museum, there’s something for everyone!”
From science and other videos to podcasts and downloadable activity booklets, links to crafts for young kids, the mini mastodon scavenger hunt map and more, multiple resources are waiting to be discovered and enjoyed, all made available by the museum, free of charge.
Families are encouraged to check the webpage often as the museum is continually updating it with new information and fun ideas. Adults can also join in by sharing their experiences during this difficult time to be submitted in a social diary for the museum archives.
Said Huss, “Just because we are all having to stay at home, doesn’t mean we can’t still learn and have fun.”
The full list of resources can be found at lakeshoremuseum.org/museum-at-home.