The Lakeshore Museum Center’s Historic Sites are opening for the 2023 season. The Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Fire Barn Museum, and Scolnik House of the Depression Era will be open for tours and multiple special events from May 1 through October 31, 2023.
On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Muskegon County residents are invited to the Hackley Day Community Celebration to enjoy free tours of the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Fire Barn Museum, and Scolnik House of the Depression Era from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend the season kick-off Celebration beginning at 4 p.m., featuring live music by Applewood String Ensemble, lawn games, food from the Let’z Taco Bout It food truck, and Pigeon Hill’s classic brews in the courtyard (along with historic craft activities for the kids!). Event tickets for non-residents are $5 may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hackley-day-community-celebration-tickets-514395449637?aff=erelexpmlt.
The Historic Sites will mark Charles Hackley’s birthday Thursday, May 25 with free tours of Hackley and Hume Historic Site for Muskegon County residents. (Other visitors are welcome, and will be charged regular admission prices.) Free parking is available on Webster Ave. and 6th Street. Check in at the City Barn (carriage house) between the Houses.
Throughout the season, tours of the Hackley and Hume Historic Site are available every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays and Thursday-Saturday, and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The sites are closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tours of the Fire Barn Museum and Scolnik House of the Depression Era are offered in an open-house style on the same days and times. Admission information and hours can be found on the Historic Sites website.
This year, the Historic Sites are introducing the 7-Day History Pass, good for admission as many times as you’d like during the seven days after purchase. The pass may be purchased at the Historic Sites for $17 for seniors (age 65 and up), $40 for adults (age 13 and up), and $8 for youths (age 3-12).
“We are excited to start the 2023 season at the Historic Sites,” said Lakeshore Museum Center Historic Sites director Erin Schmitz. “We’ll be bringing back some popular events like the Hackley Attic Escape Room, After Dark Tours, and Hackley & Hume Game of Life. Other programming includes a Roaring 20s Tea and Clue Live, plus tours with special themes including the Scandal, Servant, Flashlight, and Obituary Tours. We’re excited to bring the community together to have fun and learn some things along the way.”
Funding for these programs has been provided by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment of the Arts.
For a full list of events happening at the Historic Sites this year, call 231-722-7578 or visit www.lakeshoremuseum.org to learn more about the Muskegon Historic Sites, as well as full details about their events, including contact information, hours, locations, and costs. You can also contact Erin Schmitz at erin@lakeshoremusuem.org with questions or for information on group and school tours.